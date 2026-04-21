Dana White Announces Historic National Anthem Return and Record-Breaking Bonuses for UFC Freedom 250

UFC CEO Dana White confirms the return of the national anthem to UFC events at a special White House showcase, featuring a 1 million dollar bonus pool for fighters.

In a move that marks a significant departure from his long-standing promotional philosophy, Dana White has officially announced that the UFC will incorporate the performance of the United States National Anthem during the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 event. This historic showcase is scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of the White House this June, creating an unprecedented atmosphere for the mixed martial arts organization.

The event, which serves as a tribute to the military, will see service members gifted exclusive tickets to witness a card headlined by Ilia Topuria defending his lightweight title against the formidable Justin Gaethje. This shift is particularly noteworthy because White has historically resisted the inclusion of national anthems, citing the international nature of the UFC brand as the primary reason for his hesitation. White explained that his previous aversion to the tradition stemmed from the complications associated with representing a global roster of athletes. He noted that in a sport where competitors hail from every corner of the globe, playing multiple national anthems could alienate portions of an international audience that spans over a billion homes worldwide. By avoiding these displays, White felt he was keeping the UFC focused on the sport itself rather than geopolitical affiliations. However, the unique setting of the White House and the patriotic theme of UFC Freedom 250 provided the perfect justification to revive a practice that has not been a regular feature since the promotion's early double-digit event days. This decision underscores the weight of the occasion and the organization's desire to honor its American roots at the highest seat of government power. Beyond the ceremonial changes, the event is set to break financial records for fighter compensation. In addition to the standard Fight of the Night and individual Performance bonuses that are customary at every UFC show, the company has announced a massive 1 million dollar bonus pool provided by sponsor Crypto.com. This incentive represents the largest singular bonus structure in the history of the UFC, and importantly, it is accessible to all fourteen participants on the fight card. By providing such substantial financial rewards, the UFC is ensuring that this historic night at the White House is not only a landmark cultural moment but also a life-changing opportunity for the athletes involved. The combination of the solemn tribute to the military, the revival of the national anthem tradition, and the unprecedented bonus structure signals a new era for how the UFC approaches high-profile, non-traditional event venues





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