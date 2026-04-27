Dances With Wolves Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Sentenced to Life in Prison for Sexual Assault

Nathan Chasing Horse, known for his role in Dances With Wolves, has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls. The case, which involved multiple victims and spanned decades, has highlighted the abuse of power within Indigenous communities and the long-term trauma faced by survivors.

Nathan Chasing Horse , the actor known for his role in the film Dances With Wolves , has been sentenced to life in prison following his conviction for sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls.

The sentencing, delivered by a Nevada judge on Monday, marks the culmination of a yearslong legal battle that has sent shockwaves through Indigenous communities across North America. Chasing Horse, who portrayed the young Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in the Oscar-winning film, was found guilty of 13 charges, primarily related to sexual assault, after a jury trial earlier this year.

The case against him was built on the testimonies of three women, one of whom was just 14 years old when the alleged assaults began. Despite being acquitted on some charges, Chasing Horse maintained his innocence, declaring the verdict a miscarriage of justice during the sentencing hearing. The victims and their families, however, painted a harrowing picture of the trauma inflicted by Chasing Horse, who exploited his position as a spiritual leader to manipulate and abuse his victims.

During the trial, prosecutors revealed that Chasing Horse had used his reputation as a Lakota medicine man to prey on vulnerable women and girls, spinning a web of abuse that spanned nearly two decades. One of the victims, Corena Leone-LaCroix, testified that Chasing Horse had told her at the age of 14 that the spirits demanded she sacrifice her virginity to save her cancer-stricken mother.

He then allegedly assaulted her repeatedly, threatening her with dire consequences if she ever revealed the truth. The emotional toll of Chasing Horse’s actions has been profound, with victims and their families struggling to reconcile their faith and spirituality in the wake of his betrayal. One victim’s mother described the ongoing struggle to regain her faith, while another victim spoke of the physical and emotional scars left by the assaults, including complications from an ectopic pregnancy.

Despite the devastation, some victims have expressed a determination to rebuild their lives and reclaim their voices, using their experiences to advocate for justice and healing within their communities. The legal saga surrounding Chasing Horse extends beyond the United States, with pending charges in Canada and an outstanding warrant in Alberta. British Columbia prosecutors have indicated that they will reassess their case once Chasing Horse’s appeals in the U.S. are exhausted.

The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service in Alberta has also confirmed that they are in contact with local prosecutors regarding the warrant. Chasing Horse’s downfall from a celebrated actor and spiritual leader to a convicted sex offender has sparked a broader conversation about the abuse of power within Indigenous communities and the importance of holding perpetrators accountable.

As the victims continue to heal, their stories serve as a stark reminder of the resilience and strength of those who have survived such horrific betrayals





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Dances With Wolves Actor Sentenced to Life in Prison for Sexual AssaultsNathan Chasing Horse, the actor known for his role in Dances With Wolves, has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls. The case spans years and multiple jurisdictions, with pending charges in Canada.

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