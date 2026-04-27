Dances With Wolves Actor Sentenced to Life in Prison for Sexual Assaults

Nathan Chasing Horse, the actor known for his role in Dances With Wolves, has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting Indigenous women and girls. The case spans years and multiple jurisdictions, with pending charges in Canada.

Nathan Chasing Horse , known for his role in the acclaimed film Dances With Wolves , has received a life sentence following his conviction on 13 charges, primarily related to sexual assault against Indigenous women and girls.

The sentencing, delivered by a Nevada judge on Monday, concludes a lengthy legal battle that began with his initial arrest and indictment in 2023. This case has had a profound impact, resonating throughout Indigenous communities in both the United States and Canada, prompting further investigations and the surfacing of additional allegations. The accusations span years, with one victim stating the abuse began when she was just 14 years old.

While Chasing Horse maintained his innocence, proclaiming a miscarriage of justice, the court found sufficient evidence to convict him. The gravity of Chasing Horse’s crimes extends beyond Nevada, with pending charges in British Columbia, Canada, dating back to 2018, and an outstanding warrant in Alberta. Authorities in both Canadian provinces are closely monitoring the situation, awaiting the exhaustion of appeals in the United States before proceeding with their respective cases.

The prosecution presented evidence detailing how Chasing Horse allegedly exploited his position as a respected Lakota medicine man and spiritual leader to manipulate and abuse vulnerable women. Deputy District Attorney Bianca Pucci argued that he had systematically abused women for nearly two decades, weaving a web of deceit and control. Testimony from three victims painted a harrowing picture of coercion and betrayal, detailing how Chasing Horse used ceremonies and offers of healing as pretexts for sexual assault.

One particularly disturbing account involved a victim being told that her virginity was required to save her mother’s life, with threats made against the mother should the abuse be revealed. The impact on the victims and their families is immeasurable. Statements delivered during the sentencing hearing revealed ongoing trauma, struggles with faith, and lasting physical and emotional scars. Mothers spoke of a profound betrayal of trust and the desecration of sacred traditions.

One victim shared the ongoing medical complications stemming from an ectopic pregnancy resulting from the assault. Despite the pain and suffering, many victims expressed a determination to rebuild their lives, reclaim their voices, and advocate for a future free from such abuse. The case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of Indigenous women and the devastating consequences of exploiting cultural and spiritual authority for personal gain.

The sentencing of Nathan Chasing Horse marks a significant step towards justice for the victims, but the legal proceedings are not yet fully concluded, with potential appeals and ongoing investigations in Canada. This case has ignited a crucial conversation about accountability, healing, and the protection of Indigenous communities from predatory behavior





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nathan Chasing Horse Dances With Wolves Sexual Assault Indigenous Women Life Sentence Canada Nevada

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller wades into Adam Thomas IAC feud with view on starI'm A Celebrity South Africa King of the Jungle and 'Ultimate Legend' Adam Thomas found himself in a number of clashes during his time on the ITV show – now his former Emmerdale co-star Danny Miller has shared his review on the situation

Read more »

Venom spin-off is still in development say sources - despite voice actor commentSpider-Man baddie Venom was going to get his own PS5 video game according to a 2023 leak but its current status is very uncertain.

Read more »

Ryan Thomas reveals Coronation Street star who called him out for 'cocky' behaviourThe Manchester-born actor starred in the ITV soap as Jason Grimshaw

Read more »

Conor Gallagher: Wolves display proves Tottenham star could be catalyst behind Premier League survivalThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Menace II Society Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. Battles for Life Against MeningitisActor Samuel Monroe Jr., known for his role in *Menace II Society* and other films and TV shows, is critically ill with meningitis and is currently on life support in a Southern California hospital. His family is asking for prayers and support.

Read more »

Menace II Society Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. Fights for Life Against MeningitisActor Samuel Monroe Jr., known for his role in *Menace II Society*, is critically ill with meningitis and is currently on life support in a Southern California hospital. His family is asking for prayers and support.

Read more »