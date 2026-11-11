Dancing With The Stars Eliminates Frontrunner Jenna Dewan After Shocking Week Nine Vote

Dancing With The Stars fans were stunned as top competitor Jenna Dewan and partner Val Chmerkovskiy faced elimination in Week Nine despite high scores. The unexpected result reshapes the path to the finale.

Viewers of Dancing With The Stars experienced a moment of collective disbelief during the broadcast of the week nine episode on Tuesday, when frontrunner Jenna Dewan was unexpectedly eliminated from the competition. The shock came with only two weeks remaining until the grand finale, forcing the remaining contestants to navigate a high-stakes dance battle alongside their standard routines to secure their spots in the semifinals.

Jenna Dewan Eliminated Despite Top Scores

Dewan and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy delivered a polished performance to All for You by Janet Jackson, earning a score of 28 out of 30 from the judging panel. The trio of judges, consisting of Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba, praised the couple for their technical execution and style. Despite receiving such high marks and performing exceptionally well throughout the evening, the duo was voted off the stage, leaving the audience stunned by the decision.

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Chmerkovskiy Returns After One-Week Suspension

This elimination marked a significant moment for Val Chmerkovskiy, who had recently returned to the show following a one-week suspension. The suspension was imposed after he made a controversial social media comment referencing the infamous Oscars slap involving Will Smith and Chris Rock. Chmerkovskiy had responded to judge Carrie Ann Inaba giving his wife, Jenna Johnson, an eight on the October 13 episode, leading to the temporary removal from the series.

Jenna Johnson Performs Through Physical Pain

Amidst the drama, another major storyline unfolded involving Jenna Johnson, who performed a salsa routine with partner Harry Shum Jr. to Die With a Smile by Lady Gaga. Hours before taking the stage, Johnson revealed via an Instagram video that she had broken her nose during camera blocking the previous night. Despite the injury, she pushed through the pain to deliver a performance that Derek Hough described as magnetic and Bruno Tonioli called supercharged and extra spicy.

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Dance Battle Results and Live Musical Performances

The evening also featured a competitive dance battle where Dewan and Chmerkovskiy faced off against Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik. Both couples performed a cha cha to The Middle by Maren Morris, who sang live on stage. Dewan and Chmerkovskiy won this head-to-head matchup, but it was not enough to save them from elimination. Meanwhile, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik performed a tango to Boom Boom Pow by Black Eyed Peas earlier in the night, earning a score of 27.

Reactions From Hosts and Family Members

Host Julianne Hough described the elimination as shocking to say the least, acknowledging the surprise felt by everyone in the studio. Dewan shared emotional farewells with Hough, her partner, and her daughter who was present in the audience. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to dance again and share her joy with her family, stating that she had a great time and loved sharing the experience with the world. The couple also received a special video message from Janet Jackson herself, who encouraged Dewan and promised to meet her next time she is in Los Angeles.