Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson received perfect scores but were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars semi-finals due to low viewer votes, sending a message to the finale.

Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson delivered a flawless performance on the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals broadcast on Tuesday, achieving a perfect score of 60 points but ultimately facing elimination from the competition. The Glee actor and professional dancer tied for the highest score of the night alongside Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, yet they failed to secure enough viewer votes to remain in the contest.

Semi-Finals Top Scorers and Perfect Scores

The semi-finals featured six remaining celebrity contestants and their professional partners competing for two spots in the finale. The competitors included Harry Shum Jr with Jenna Johnson, Amber Glenn with Pasha Pashkov, Ezra Frech with Daniella Karagach, Maura Higgins with Mark Ballas, Tatyana Ali with Jan Ravnik, and Connor Wood with Rylee Arnold. Each pair performed two dances, selecting one ballroom style and one Latin style to showcase their versatility to the judges and audience.

Also read Will Best Shares Emotional Farewell and Behind-the-Scenes Details After Strictly Come Dancing Elimination

Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson captivated the audience with a powerful Paso Doble to We Found Love by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris. This performance earned them a perfect score of 30 out of 30 from the judging panel. The duo later performed a Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse, which also received a perfect score of 30, bringing their total night score to 60.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov matched this feat with their own perfect score of 60. The figure skater and her partner delivered a high-energy Samba to Bemba Colora by Celia Cruz, securing 30 points. They followed this with a Viennese Waltz to Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande, earning another 30 points. Their technical precision and energy kept them firmly at the top of the leaderboard throughout the evening.

Advertisement

Elimination Mechanism and Viewer Vote Disruption

Despite their perfect scores, Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson were sent home in a surprising turn of events. The elimination was driven by a lack of viewer votes rather than judge scores. Host Julianne Hough expressed her disbelief at the outcome, noting that high performance does not always guarantee audience support. She remarked that sometimes when people do so well in the competition, viewers may not necessarily vote for them.

This elimination followed a pattern of unexpected exits. The week prior, Val Chmerkovskiy and his partner Jenna Dewan were eliminated after Val returned from a one-week suspension. Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson's departure left the semi-finals with only four couples remaining. Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, who also faced low votes, were saved along with Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold.

Judge Reactions and Performance Praise

The judging panel, consisting of Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba, were visibly shocked by the elimination of the top scorers. Carrie Ann Inaba called the Paso Doble the paso doble of the season, praising Harry Shum Jr for owning every step. She highlighted the technical brilliance and emotional delivery of the performance, which resonated strongly with the expert judges despite the fan voting result.

Bruno Tonioli described Harry Shum Jr as bringing fire and authority to the dance floor. He commended the Glee actor for his command of the movements and his ability to project confidence through the dance. The judges were particularly impressed by how Jenna Johnson, who had broken her nose the week prior, maintained such high technical standards under physical stress.

Advertisement

Other Couples Advance to the Finale

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas also performed exceptionally well, earning a perfect score of 30 for their Samba to Samba Vocalizado by Luciano Perrone. Maura Higgins, known for Love Island UK, described the competition as the hardest thing she has ever done. She showcased impressive body rolls and precision, earning compliments from Bruno Tonioli, who called her the sexiest feather duster he has ever seen.

Julianne Hough described Maura Higgins as an absolute dream, praising her beauty and performance. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, along with Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, also advanced to the finals. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold finished with a total score of 48, placing them on the bottom of the leaderboard for the night, but their viewer support kept them in the running for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Harry Shum Jr reflected on his time on the show with gratitude, stating that the experience changed his life. He thanked Jenna Johnson for teaching him skills he had only dreamed of learning. The couple's journey was marked by grace and technical excellence, leaving a lasting impression on the judges and fans alike, even as they exited the competition.