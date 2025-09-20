Dangbei Announces Significant Discounts on Projector Lineup for Amazon UK This September

Tech company Dangbei launches a promotional campaign on Amazon UK, offering price reductions up to 31% on its projector range, including portable, home, and premium 4K laser models. The discounts cover several models, each featuring unique specifications and features like native Netflix streaming, Google TV, and AI-powered setup, providing an enhanced viewing experience.

Dangbei , a prominent technology company, has unveiled a series of significant discounts across its popular projector range, specifically for the UK market on Amazon this September. This promotional event will occur on specific dates throughout the month, offering substantial price reductions ranging from 15% to over 31% on a diverse selection of projectors.

The sale encompasses a variety of models, spanning portable, home entertainment, and high-end 4K laser projectors, catering to a wide array of consumer needs and preferences. This strategic move by Dangbei aims to make its innovative projection technology more accessible to a broader audience, providing customers with an opportunity to upgrade their home entertainment setup or enhance their viewing experiences at a reduced cost.\Several models are included in this exciting promotion, each offering a unique blend of features and performance. The Dangbei Neo, normally priced at £199, is available for £169 until September 21, representing a 15% discount. This compact yet powerful projector delivers Full HD 1080p resolution with 540 ISO lumens brightness, incorporating native Netflix streaming capabilities and supporting HDR10/HLG. It's equipped with auto focus, keystone correction, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance features, ensuring effortless setup. Furthermore, the Neo boasts dual 6W Dolby Audio speakers, providing immersive, room-filling sound. Its capacity to project images up to 120 inches and its long-lasting 30,000-hour LED light source make it a versatile option for both portability and prolonged use. Another highlighted offering is the Dangbei Atom, now available for £529, down from its original price of £769, representing a 31% reduction. This ultra-slim projector utilizes advanced ALPD laser technology, providing 1200 ISO lumens, Full HD resolution, and the ability to project images up to 180 inches. It runs on Google TV, offering access to thousands of applications and streaming services. The Atom features instant autofocus and AI corrections, along with dual 5W speakers featuring Dolby Audio. Its lightweight design, weighing just over 1.2kg, makes it easy to move around the home. The Freedo model, usually priced at £429, is now offered at £364.65, a 15% discount. This portable projector delivers 1080p resolution, 450 ISO lumens, and supports wide tilt projection up to 165 degrees. The Freedo's battery offers up to 2.5 hours of video or 6 hours of music playback, with autofocus and AI keystone correction ensuring a perfect picture. The projector provides vibrant color reproduction, exceeding 90% DCI-P3, and features a Bluetooth speaker mode, making it suitable for various scenarios. The Dangbei N2, usually £219, is discounted to £175, marking a 20% reduction. This projector delivers native 1080p resolution and 400 ISO lumens, and it is enhanced with HDR10 and HLG. It comes with licensed Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video pre-installed, making it a smart entertainment hub. The N2 has dual 6W speakers with Dolby Audio and features auto focus, keystone correction, and screen fit, making it perfect for home streaming on screens up to 120 inches. The Dangbei N2 mini is available for £159, a 20% reduction from the original price of £199. The N2 mini features an integrated gimbal stand, 190° tilt freedom for floor-to-ceiling projection, and sharp 1080p visuals up to 120 inches. It features the dust-sealed EngineX optical engine for durability, and it preloads Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The InstanPro AI handles focus, keystone, and obstacle avoidance automatically. The Dangbei DBOX02, a premium 4K laser projector, is offered at £998.99, down from £1279, representing a 22% discount. This projector is powered by ALPD technology, offering 2450 ISO lumens brightness. It supports Blu-ray 3D playback, up to 200-inch projection, and comes with Google TV, giving access to 10,000+ apps, including Netflix. The DBOX02 includes dual 12W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS:X for cinematic sound and is equipped with InstanPro AI for auto focus, keystone correction, and screen fit.\These promotional offers are strategically designed to cater to the diverse needs of consumers, offering projectors suitable for various applications, from casual movie nights to professional presentations. The discounts provided represent a significant opportunity for customers to acquire high-quality projectors at affordable prices. The company has also highlighted the ease of use and setup of its products, emphasizing the incorporation of features like auto focus, keystone correction, and smart operating systems, designed to enhance the user experience. Dangbei is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and excellent value to its customers. Through these September promotions on Amazon UK, Dangbei is reinforcing its presence in the home entertainment market, offering a gateway for more users to enjoy high-quality home theater experiences. The company continues to innovate and improve its product offerings, ensuring it remains a leader in the projector industry. Interested customers are encouraged to visit the Amazon UK website during the specified promotional periods to take advantage of these limited-time offers and enhance their viewing experiences with Dangbei projectors





