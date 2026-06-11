Dani Dyer's Strictly Come Dancing Comeback

Dani Dyer, the TV star who won Love Island in 2018, is making her comeback to the ballroom for the 2026 series of Strictly Come Dancing. She fractured her ankle during rehearsals last year and had to quit the show.

Dani Dyer is making her Strictly comeback. The TV star has been confirmed as the second celeb to take part in the 2026 series of Strictly Come Dancing one year after she was forced to quit the 2025 run after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals.

Dani said on Thursday: 'I am so excited to be back in the ballroom this September!

' 'I just cannot wait to get my dancing shoes back on and hopefully this time around I can actually make it to week one! I'm just over the moon and cannot wait to find out who else is doing it!

' Upon her exit last year, BBC bosses confirmed the door would be left open for 'heartbroken' Dani to return for the 2026 series as they said they 'hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future. ' Dani was the second star to pull out of last year's series before the first live show has even aired, as Game Of Thrones star Kristian Nairn withdrew from the lineup due to 'unexpected medical reasons.

', 'This year has already seen Dani win Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins as well as co-star alongside her dad in the hit series The Dyers Caravan Park. Dani won Love Island in 2018 and has since amassed 3.7 million social media follower. She married footballer Jarrod Bowen in May last year





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Dani Dyer Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Series 2025 Run Fracturing Her Ankle Rehearsals BBC Bosses Kristian Nairn Game Of Thrones Unexpected Medical Reasons Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins The Dyers Caravan Park Love Island Jarrod Bowen 2026 Contestant Lacey Turner Eastenders Stacey Slater Strictly Come Dancing Emma Willis Johannes Radebe Josh Widdicombe Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman Janette Manrara It Takes Two BBC Show Huge Changes Professional Dancers Axed

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