Danica Patrick pays emotional tribute to Kyle Busch following his death

Former motorsports star Danica Patrick has joined the growing list of people to pay emotional tributes to Kyle Busch following the NASCAR legend's shock death. Patrick admitted she has been left stunned and described Busch's death as a 'devastating loss' for his family and the NASCAR community.

Former motorsports star Danica Patrick has joined the growing list of people to pay emotional tributes to Kyle Busch following the NASCAR legend's shock death.

Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion and father of two, was hospitalized on Thursday with an unspecified severe illness. Hours later, NASCAR announced that he had died at the age of 41. Busch, who competed in more than 760 races during a storied 24-year career, is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their two children, Brexton, 11, and Lennix, four





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