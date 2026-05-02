Daniel Craig Begins Filming New Prison Drama in Greece as James Bond Future Remains Uncertain

Daniel Craig has been spotted in Athens, Greece, starting work on a new prison drama alongside Cillian Murphy. Meanwhile, fans face a potentially lengthy wait for the next James Bond film, with a rumored release date of 2028.

Daniel Craig was spotted arriving at Athens International Airport in Greece on Saturday, signaling the commencement of filming for his upcoming prison drama . The 58-year-old actor, known globally for his portrayal of James Bond , maintained a discreet presence as he exited the airport, opting for a relaxed ensemble of a light grey Champion hoodie layered over a black top, paired with jeans and tan suede boots.

He shielded his face with sunglasses and a black cap, blending in with the typical airport crowd. This new project marks a departure from the high-stakes world of espionage that defined his recent career, delving into the gritty realism of a correctional facility. The film, which also stars Cillian Murphy, promises a tense and psychologically driven narrative.

The plot, as revealed by World Of Steel, centers around a prison warden, played by Craig, attempting to control a rebellious inmate, portrayed by Murphy, within a harsh and unforgiving prison system. The synopsis details how the initial power dynamic between the two men escalates into a complex psychological battle, exploring themes of control, defiance, and the human cost of incarceration.

Michelle Williams is reportedly joining the cast as the warden's wife, while Mia Threapleton will play the inmate's girlfriend, adding further layers to the interpersonal relationships within the story. Filming is anticipated to continue through May, progressing from Athens to Corfu, suggesting a diverse range of locations will be utilized to capture the atmosphere of the drama.

While a release date remains unconfirmed and the complete cast list is still under wraps, the involvement of established actors like Craig, Murphy, and Williams indicates a high level of production quality and artistic ambition. The project is being handled with considerable secrecy, with details about the film's title and specific storyline closely guarded. Beyond this new venture, the future of the James Bond franchise remains a topic of considerable discussion among fans.

Reports suggest that audiences may have to wait until 2028 for the next installment, marking the longest gap in the series' 64-year history. This extended hiatus is attributed to the transition of creative control to Amazon MGM Studios, following Amazon's acquisition of Bond's parent studio in 2022. The search for a new James Bond is ongoing, following Daniel Craig's departure after 'No Time To Die' in 2021.

The studio is prioritizing a thorough and deliberate approach to selecting the next 007, ensuring the character's legacy is honored while embracing a fresh perspective. Dune director Denis Villeneuve has been tapped to helm the new Bond film, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight writing the script. A source close to the production indicated a shift in mindset, prioritizing quality over speed, with Villeneuve taking time to develop his vision and Knight working on multiple drafts of the screenplay.

Pre-production is realistically targeted for January 2027, with principal photography expected to extend through the summer, followed by a nine-month to one-year editing process. Amazon MGM Studios has been contacted for comment, but has yet to respond. The anticipation surrounding the next James Bond film is palpable, and the studio appears committed to delivering a worthy successor to Daniel Craig's iconic portrayal





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Daniel Craig Cillian Murphy James Bond Prison Drama Filming Greece Amazon MGM Studios

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