Daniel Dae Kim Recalls 'Difficulties' on Lost, but Affection for the Show Remains

Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim reminisced about his time on the cultural TV phenomenon that ran for six seasons and aired its epic finale in May 2010. He admitted there were 'difficulties' behind the scenes on the show but has nothing but affection for it, pointing to the satisfying ending script where the characters were all together. He also explored the controversies surrounding sexism, racism, and bullying exposed in a June 2023 Vanity Fair article.

Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim reminisced about his time on the cultural TV phenomenon that ran for six seasons and aired its epic finale in May 2010. 16 years on, Kim admitted there were 'difficulties' behind the scenes on the show, which was shot almost exclusively on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

The controversy surrounding a June 2023 Vanity Fair article exposed the show's toxic work environment involving bullying, discrimination, and the careless use of sexist and racist language. Co-creator and showrunner Damon Lindelof admitted to author Ryan that he had 'failed' to provide a 'safe' and 'comfortable' workplace but had since 'significantly evolved'. Kim, who has nothing but affection for the series, remains on friendly terms with many of his former castmates.

'I cared most about the characters, and the fact that the characters were all together at the end of the series was the thing that mattered most to me. The series finale divided die-hard fans but it was the fact that the characters were all together that made it satisfying to Kim.

Since Lost, Kim has appeared on the Hawaii Five-O reboot and The Good Doctor, and he has also starred in the Netflix series Avatar: The Last Airbender and Amazon's Butterfly thriller series. Most recently, he hosted and executive produced the four-part CNN series K-Everything, which is available to stream on HBO Max





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Daniel Dae Kim Lost Vanity Fair Article Toxic Workplace Bullying Discrimination Sexism Racism Series Finale

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