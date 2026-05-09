Daniel Dubois beats Fabio Wardley to become WBO world heavyweight champion in Manchester

Daniel Dubois beat Fabio Wardley by stoppage to become WBO world heavyweight champion in an incredible 11-round epic at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester. Wardley started the fight at pace with two knockdowns in the first three rounds, but Dubois' power was too much for Wardley as his dangerous right hook caused serious damage to his blood-covered opponent. Dubois came close to a stoppage victory in the sixth round, leaving Wardley reeling on the ropes, but he sealed the deal in the 10th when a flurry of late punches forced referee Howard Foster to wave off the bout.

Daniel Dubois beat Fabio Wardley by stoppage to become WBO world heavyweight champion in an incredible 11-round epic at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester .

Wardley started the fight at pace with two knockdowns in the first three rounds, but Dubois' power was too much for Wardley as his dangerous right hook caused serious damage to his blood-covered opponent. Dubois came close to a stoppage victory in the sixth round, leaving Wardley reeling on the ropes, but he sealed the deal in the 10th when a flurry of late punches forced referee Howard Foster to wave off the bout.

Promoter Frank Warren confirmed afterwards there was a rematch clause in the fight contract. Dubois vs Wardley: How it happene





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Daniel Dubois Fabio Wardley WBO World Heavyweight Champion Manchester Co-Op Live Arena Knockdowns Right Hook Resilience Rematch Clause Dubois Vs Wardley: How It Happened

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