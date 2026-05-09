Daniel Dubois Dethrones Fabio Wardley in Thriller to Become Two-Time World Champion

Daniel Dubois defeated Fabio Wardley in a thrilling heavyweight bout to become a two-time world champion. Wardley, who famously rose from the unlicensed white-collar circuit, lost for the first time in 22 fights. A clinical display of power led Dubois to reassert himself at the top of the division. pac-12 news video games demand

Daniel Dubois survived two knockdowns - the first after just 10 seconds - to dethrone a bloodied but courageous Fabio Wardley in the 11th round of a thrilling heavyweight classic and become a two-time world champion .

Wardley floored his fellow Briton early with a flush right hand and dropped him again in the third, before Dubois regrouped and responded with wave after wave of heavy shots. The Ipswich fighter, his nose damaged and one eye swollen shut, staggered around the ring yet somehow stayed on his feet and continued to fire back. As the contest drifted into uncomfortable territory, the referee had eventually seen enough and halted the fight.

A distraught Wardley sank to his knees as Dubois celebrated capturing the WBO heavyweight title. The 28-year-old Dubois silenced his critics with a clinical display of power in his 23rd professional victory and reasserted himself at the top of the division. Wardley, 31, lost for the first time in 22 fights - the fighter who famously rose from the unlicensed white-collar circuit's fairy-tale ascent hitting a roadblock.

With knockout power stacked heavily on both sides, the fight lived up to its 'don't blink' tagline, as promoter Frank Warren confirmed there is a rematch clause. Players on the beach? Why lack of motivation is difficult to deal with'Be honest with each other' - Norris gives title advice to Ric





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Daniel Dubois Fabio Wardley Heavyweight Boxing Two-Time World Champion Clinicall Display Of Power

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