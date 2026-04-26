Daniel Farke Focused on Building a Sustainable Future at Leeds United

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke details his commitment to improving the club beyond immediate results, focusing on infrastructure upgrades like the Thorp Arch training ground and stadium expansion, alongside recent on-field successes like reaching the FA Cup semi-final.

Daniel Farke , the manager of Leeds United , has outlined his primary objective during his tenure: to elevate the club to a stronger position than the one he inherited.

He emphasizes that his work extends beyond immediate match results, focusing significantly on long-term sustainability and infrastructural improvements. A prime example of this commitment is the revitalization of the Thorp Arch training ground, which Farke describes as being previously at a level more appropriate for a League One club, despite Leeds United’s recent three-year stint in the Premier League.

He found it perplexing that resources were overwhelmingly directed towards player salaries, neglecting crucial investments in facilities essential for developing young talent and ensuring the club’s future success. Farke’s impact at Leeds United has already been substantial. Within the past year, he has guided the team to a record-breaking Championship points total and secured a historic away victory against Manchester United – the first in 45 years.

More recently, he has led the Whites to their first FA Cup semi-final appearance in 39 years, with a highly anticipated match against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on the horizon. While acknowledging the importance of these short-term achievements, Farke remains steadfast in his dedication to building a solid foundation for the club’s future.

He believes his responsibility as a manager extends beyond simply winning the next game; it encompasses creating something lasting and valuable for Leeds United, recognizing that the club’s legacy transcends any individual’s contribution. His contract currently extends until 2027, with discussions regarding a potential extension planned for the summer, indicating the club’s confidence in his leadership and vision. The club’s ownership, 49ers Enterprises, has demonstrably supported Farke’s vision by investing in upgrades to the training facilities.

These improvements include the installation of a new wet room and the construction of a replica Elland Road pitch, enhancing the training environment for players and staff. Furthermore, significant investment is being directed towards expanding Elland Road stadium to accommodate 53,000 spectators, with preparatory work already underway. Farke expresses gratitude for the backing he receives from the owners and the board, highlighting their willingness to invest in both immediate needs and long-term projects.

He acknowledges that further improvements are planned for both the stadium and the training ground, but emphasizes the remarkable progress already made compared to the state of affairs just three years ago. He stresses the importance of considering not only the current squad but also the overall sustainability of the club, ensuring its continued success for years to come. Farke’s approach is holistic, aiming to create a thriving environment that fosters both on-field performance and long-term growth





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