Daniel Farke Praises Leeds United's Unity After Victory Over Tottenham

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke highlights team commitment following a 1-0 win against Tottenham. Noah Okafor scored the decisive goal on November 7, 2026, securing first victory in six games.

Leeds United secured their first victory in six Premier League matches since September 14 by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Elland Road. Manager Daniel Farke commended his squad's unity and dedication following the crucial win on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

Match Details And Winning Goal

Noah Okafor scored the decisive goal in the 77th minute with only his second touch of the game. The Swedish international came off the bench to deliver the winner, supported by fellow substitutes Harry Wilson and Melvin Bard who created the opportunity.

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Manager Farke Responds To Victory

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke described the winning feeling as invaluable for the dressing room morale. He credited the players for their terrific performance against an in-form Tottenham side despite missing key personnel.

Farke noted that the team had been dealing with injury problems affecting starters like Anton Stach and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He emphasized that showing commitment was essential during this difficult period.

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Player Injuries And Substitutions

Noah Okafor returned after struggling with an abductor issue following intense rehabilitation. Farke confirmed medical staff advised a limited appearance of fifteen to twenty minutes to protect the player.

Gabriel Gudmundsson sustained a hamstring injury in the first half requiring substitution. Melvin Bard replaced him and provided an excellent performance for the rest of the match.

Incident Involving Mathys Tel

A lengthy VAR check examined a challenge by Jayden Bogle on Tottenham's Mathys Tel early in the game. Tel left the stadium on crutches after the incident but no red card was issued.

Farke defended Bogle's character and guaranteed the player never injures opponents intentionally. He described the contact as an unlucky happening rather than malicious intent.