Lancashire Police investigate YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis after offensive audio disrupted Strictly Come Dancing live broadcast. He faces potential criminal charges.

Police in Lancashire have launched an investigation into YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis following a chaotic disruption to the live broadcast of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday. Authorities are considering whether Jarvis, who triggered offensive audio during the program, has committed a criminal offense that warrants formal charges. The incident occurred at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, causing significant distress to viewers and forcing the BBC to issue a public apology for the breach of content standards.

Police Investigate Audio Disruption Incident

The core mechanism of the disruption involved Jarvis hiding a mobile phone within the studio venue to play explicit sound effects over the broadcast feed. Lancashire Police confirmed they received a formal complaint regarding the incident and have seized the device used to orchestrate the prank. Investigators are currently examining whether the act of infiltrating a secure broadcast environment and emitting offensive noise constitutes a violation of UK law. The force stated they are in contact with event organizers to gather evidence and determine the appropriate legal response.

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Jarvis, a known figure in the online prank community, claimed responsibility for the stunt shortly after the broadcast ended. Footage he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows him reacting to the noise as it played during the live show. He appears to have dialed a number on his small phone, triggering the audio that interrupted the program. His reaction included shouting excitedly that the noise was coming, indicating a premeditated attempt to disrupt the live television feed.

Stakeholder Positions and Public Outcry

Judge Motsi Mabuse was the most visibly affected stakeholder when the audio played while she was delivering feedback to contestants. Distracted by the sounds emanating from behind her, she paused her commentary and turned around to investigate the source. She explicitly stated to the camera that the noise was not coming from her, attempting to clear her professional reputation mid-performance. The incident was particularly jarring as she was critiquing Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington during their Quickstep routine.

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Host Emma Willis addressed the audience directly to apologize for the disruption after the show concluded. She acknowledged the audio issue and expressed regret for any offense caused to viewers, including families and children watching at home. Sources close to the production described Jarvis as a creep for targeting an audience that includes many young people. The BBC has confirmed that the disrupted segment will be edited out of the version of the show available on BBC iPlayer.

Jarvis has a history of targeting high-profile broadcasts, previously disrupting BBC Match of the Day in 2023 with a nearly identical stunt. He also claimed to have targeted judge Craig Revel Horwood in this instance, citing past grievances about bullying. However, the timing of the audio coincided with Motsi Mabuse's segment due to a broadcast delay, resulting in the unintended target. His livestream commentary suggested he was aware that something unexpected was about to happen before the noise occurred.

Criminal History and Potential Consequences

Law enforcement officials are taking this incident seriously given Daniel Jarvis's previous legal troubles. He was sentenced to 15 months in jail earlier this year for infiltrating Twickenham Stadium during an England rugby match in March 2022. That conviction was based on using false identification to gain entry, which violated Section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006. His appearance at Kingston Crown Court led to a consideration of a Criminal Behaviour Order, indicating ongoing judicial scrutiny of his activities.

The potential for new criminal charges in this case depends on the findings of the Lancashire Police investigation. Authorities are assessing whether the act of smuggling a device into a secured venue and transmitting harmful content meets the threshold for prosecution. A formal complaint was made to the police force, prompting them to review the evidence collected from the scene. The outcome of this investigation could significantly impact Jarvis's freedom and legal standing.

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Strictly Come Dancing producers have expressed fury over the breach of security and the disruption of the live show. The BBC has handed the matter over to the police to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation. Viewers and critics alike have condemned the prank as disrespectful and inappropriate for a family-oriented program. The incident highlights the challenges faced by live broadcasters in maintaining control over their signals and studio environments.

As the investigation continues, the public awaits further updates from Lancashire Police regarding any potential charges. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in live television production to unauthorized interference. Daniel Jarvis's actions have not only disrupted a beloved entertainment franchise but have also triggered a serious legal response from authorities.