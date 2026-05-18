Daniel MacPherson Unveils New Buff Look in 'Beast' avec Russell Crowe and Luke Hemsworth

Ex-Neighbours star Daniel MacPherson has debuted a new buff look in Russell Crowe's 'Beast,' which also features Luke Hemsworth, George Burgess, Amy Shark, and more.

He's the hunky Australian star who rose to fame as the pretty-boy character of Joel Samuels in Neighbours over two decades ago. After exiting the beloved soap in 2002, he built his international profile in the UK-based cop drama The Bill.

And now Sydney-born Daniel MacPherson has debuted a new buff look, which is a far cry from his days as a fresh-faced performer. The 46-year-old is virtually impossible to recognise in Russell Crowe's new fight film, Beast. For the film, Daniel hid his famously handsome visage behind a light beard and cropped his hair. Scenes in the trailer show the ripped actor stripped to the waist, revealing a muscular torso, huge pecs and bulky arms...

His 'training' took on an unusual twist, with the Aussie actor travelling to Thailand for 'fight' camps with semi-pro MMA competitors... The violent action movie, Beast, also features Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Amy Shark, in her big-screen debut, and former South Sydney Rabbitohs champ George Burgess... Daniel packed on 10kg of muscle for the role..





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Daniel Macpherson Beast Russell Crowe Luke Hemsworth MMA Acting Training Supporting Cast Filming In Thailand

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