Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 2026 Tony Awards

Actor Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend, actress Erin Darke, attended the 2026 Tony Awards together, showcasing their comfortable relationship and notable height difference. Radcliffe was nominated for a leading role in a play.

At the 2026 Tony Awards on Sunday night, actor Daniel Radcliffe , 36, and his longtime girlfriend, actress Erin Darke , 41, made a striking appearance on the red carpet, with Darke's height visibly surpassing Radcliffe's.

The couple, together since meeting on the set of the 2012 film Kill Your Darlings, where they played love interests, have always been comfortable with their physical difference. Radcliffe stands at 5 feet 5 inches, while Darke is 5 feet 7 inches, a gap accentuated by the silver platform heels she wore. For the evening, Radcliffe chose a classic blue-gray Todd Snyder tuxedo, paired with a light blue dress shirt and bowtie.

Darke complemented him in an elegant dark blue halter-neck gown featuring a long, pleated skirt. Their appearance marked a rare public outing for the notoriously private pair, who became parents to a son in April 2023, a child whose name they have never disclosed publicly.

Radcliffe was present at the ceremony as a nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his work in Every Brilliant Thing, though the award ultimately went to John Lithgow for Giant. This nomination added to his recent theatrical accolades; in 2024, he won his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Merrily We Roll Along.

During that emotional acceptance speech, he broke from tradition to publicly thank his partner and their young son. With tears in his eyes and Darke watching from the audience, he declared, "My love, Erin. You and our son are the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love you so much.

Thank you so much.

" He then humorously added, "Thank you so much. Okay, I'm going to just talk fast and try not to cry," a moment that resonated widely and offered a rare glimpse into his personal life. The couple's relationship began professionally before becoming personal. Radcliffe has previously recounted his immediate attraction to Darke, noting the unique experience of both falling in love on camera and off.

In a 2020 interview with People, he reflected on filming their first scenes together: "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting.

" This organic start has blossomed into a long-term partnership that has weathered the demands of fame and parenthood, all while maintaining a fiercely protective privacy over their family unit. Their joint appearance at the 2026 Tonys, therefore, was not just a fashion moment but a testament to their enduring bond, showcasing a couple comfortable in their own skin and their dynamic, regardless of public scrutiny or physical contrasts





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daniel Radcliffe Erin Darke Tony Awards 2026 Couple Appearance Height Difference Red Carpet Fashion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Daniel Levy sold 24.99 per cent stake in Tottenham 'without owners’ knowledge'Sports investment company Eight Sports Capital says it has bought the stake in ENIC from the family trust of the club’s former executive chairman, Daniel Levy

Read more »

Keith Wyness: Daniel Kretinsky must plough '£100m' into West Ham this summerWest Ham United have applied “too big” a cut to their season ticket prices for the 2026-27 campaign following their relegation. That is according to forme

Read more »

Union boss Daniel Kebede's £164,654 pay sparks outrage amid school strike threatsThe head of Britain's largest education union, the NEU, received a £164,654 pay package last year while leading strikes that disrupted schooling. Daniel Kebede's salary, just below the Prime Minister's, has drawn criticism as his union issues a handbook urging teachers to refuse weekend work and threatens more strikes.

Read more »

Young Oswestry sports entrepreneur launches summer sports events for KidsErin Oakley from Oswestry is launching a series of fun-filled summer sports festival days for kids at Oswestry Showground this summer.

Read more »