Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton Share Emotional Hug at Tony Awards Afterparty Amid Public Dispute Over J.K. Rowling's Transgender Comments

Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunited at the Tony Awards afterparty, embracing warmly despite their opposing public views on author J.K. Rowling's controversial transgender remarks. Radcliffe, who was nominated for a Tony, attended with his girlfriend Erin Darke.

In a celebration of enduring friendship, Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton shared a heartfelt reunion at the 14th annual Tony Awards After Party held at The Carlyle in New York on Sunday night.

The pair, famously known for their roles as Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy, were photographed sharing a warm embrace, appearing genuinely delighted to see each other. This moment was particularly poignant given their publicly diverging stances on the controversial remarks made by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling regarding transgender issues.

Radcliffe had been nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for his work in Every Brilliant Thing, though the honor ultimately went to John Lithgow for Giant. Despite the loss, Radcliffe's spirits seemed undampened as he reconnected with his longtime friend.

Their bond, forged over a decade of shared history on the globally beloved film series, has persisted even as their public opinions on Rowling's views have created a significant rift. While Radcliffe has been vocal in his opposition to Rowling's stance, affirming that transgender women are women, Felton has maintained a more supportive and guarded position regarding the author, a stance that has influenced his continued association with the franchise.

Their friendship, however, appears to transcend these differences, as evidenced by previous reunions, including when Felton attended a performance of Radcliffe's Broadway play earlier this year. The afterparty also saw Radcliffe accompanied by his longtime partner, actress Erin Darke. The couple, together since meeting on the set of Kill Your Darlings in 2012, have maintained a notably private life. They became parents to a son in April 2023 but have chosen not to publicly disclose his name.

On the red carpet, Darke, who stands at 5 feet 7 inches, wore a striking dark blue halter-neck gown with a pleated skirt and silver platform shoes, creating a notable height contrast with the 5-foot-5-inch Radcliffe, who looked sharp in a pale blue shirt and a blue-gray Todd Snyder tuxedo with a bowtie. The event highlighted a night of professional recognition for Radcliffe, personal joy in his family life, and the nostalgic comfort of reconnecting with an old friend from the wizarding world, underscoring how relationships can evolve and endure beyond the scope of a singular cultural phenomenon





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Daniel Radcliffe Tom Felton Harry Potter Tony Awards J.K. Rowling Transgender Rights Friendship Reunion Broadway

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