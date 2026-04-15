Danielle Lloyd Flaunts Toned Physique in Barcelona Amidst Katie Price's Travel Business Controversy

Model Danielle Lloyd showcases her impressive abs in a bikini during a Barcelona holiday. The trip coincides with reports that Katie Price's newly launched travel business venture has been shut down following backlash from industry executives who criticized the promotion of travel agent roles as a casual 'side hustle'.

Former glamour model Danielle Lloyd , aged 42, was recently spotted enjoying a sun-drenched holiday in Barcelona , showcasing her incredibly toned physique in a striking black bikini. The picturesque setting saw Lloyd lounging on a sunbed, exuding confidence and radiance. Her choice of swimwear, a halterneck ruched top paired with matching tie-side bottoms, perfectly accentuated her washboard abs.

To complete her stylish beach ensemble, she accessorized with contemporary silver-framed sunglasses and a chic blue bucket hat, adding a touch of fashionable flair to her vacation look. This glamorous display comes in the wake of reports suggesting that fellow media personality Katie Price has reportedly discontinued her new travel business venture. The venture, launched only two weeks prior, faced significant criticism from established figures within the travel industry. Price, 47, had initiated the venture by creating a dedicated Instagram page, Katie Price Travels, where she posted an advertisement aimed at recruiting individuals to become travel agents, specifically mentioning InteleTravel. The promotional material also featured Danielle Lloyd, indicating a collaborative effort to enlist new agents. Danielle Lloyd herself operates as an independent travel agent with the homeworking agency InteleTravel, regularly sharing professional insights and opportunities on her Instagram account, @travelsmarterwithmissdlloyd. The advertisement in question, which featured both Katie Price and Danielle Lloyd, invited potential recruits to join InteleTravel under the banner of the Travel Smarter Group. The ad promised opportunities to earn money from travel, emphasizing flexible working arrangements and the chance to travel more, alongside earning extra income. However, the advertisement quickly drew sharp criticism from within the travel sector. Lisa Henning, chief executive of Inspire Europe, voiced her strong disapproval of the advertisement, particularly given the current global climate and the existing challenges within the travel industry, exacerbated by events such as the conflict in the Middle East. Henning's public statement, as reported by Travel Weekly, expressed her reluctance to comment on such advertisements but felt this particular instance was a step too far. She highlighted the relentless efforts of travel professionals who had been working around the clock to support clients and agents through significant disruptions, including those affecting destinations like Dubai. Henning detailed how travel agents had gone above and beyond, working extended hours, and even forfeiting earned commissions due to cancellations and rearrangements, all while remaining dedicated to their clients. She recounted witnessing agents in tears due to their profound care for their clients and their anxieties regarding the unfolding situations. The notion of casually earning money from travel, presented in a glossy campaign featuring Price and Lloyd, and positioning the role of a travel agent as a mere side commitment, was described as a profound mockery of the industry. Henning emphatically stated that the role of a travel agent is not a side hustle, a gimmick, or a source of easy money. In response to these criticisms, Katie Price's personal assistant reportedly addressed the comments to Travel Gossip. The assistant clarified that Katie Price had never claimed to personally book travel. Instead, she was described as sharing a platform to assist others in becoming independent travel agents and to generate additional income, whether full-time or part-time. The assistant stressed that all agents within the InteleTravel community undergo comprehensive training and are dedicated to supporting their clients. The motivation for many joining the business, it was stated, is to achieve better financial opportunities for themselves and their families, and they invest considerable effort into their work. The assistant expressed disappointment at attempts to undermine these genuine efforts, likening situations like airline cancellations or changes to those faced by any travel professional, which are often beyond their control. She reiterated that Katie Price's advertisement was simply promoting an opportunity call. Furthermore, the assistant emphasized the importance of recognizing that individuals involved in this business are real people with genuine livelihoods, and that inaccurate stories or false accusations can have a widespread negative impact, affecting many who have diligently worked to build their businesses. Nicola Dack, a travel counsellor, also shared her perspective on social media, cautioning individuals to be discerning about whom they trust with their holiday plans and hard-earned money. She underscored that travel is a profession requiring constant availability, especially when unforeseen events occur, and is not merely a casual side pursuit





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Danielle Lloyd Katie Price Travel Business Barcelona Celebrity Holidays

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New David Lloyd Shrewsbury Club celebrates official launchThe new David Lloyd Club in Shrewsbury has hosted an official launch event to celebrate its £11 million transformation in the Sundorne area of the town.

Read more »

Katie Price and Son Harvey Spotted Amid Marriage Strain ReportsKatie Price's recent outing with her son Harvey in London comes as reports surface about strains in her marriage to Lee Andrews, allegedly due to family concerns and Andrews' situation in Dubai. Price has expressed her preference for staying in the UK, hinting at challenges in her cross-continental relationship.

Read more »

Katie Holmes Gets A Trendy Chop (And Goes Blonde!) For SpringThe actor revealed not one, but two, beauty transformations last night in New York City.

Read more »

Cher Lloyd's Father, Darren Lloyd, Passes AwayX Factor star Cher Lloyd has announced the heartbreaking death of her father, Darren Lloyd, sharing a poignant tribute on Instagram that details their deep bond and her immense grief.

Read more »

Cher Lloyd announces death of her beloved dad as she shares heartbreaking statementCher Lloyd has shared the sad news that her father, Darren, who battled multiple health issues over the last few years, has tragically died as she posted a heartbreaking tribute

Read more »

X Factor icon Cher Lloyd has 'never felt pain like this' after dad's deathX Factor legend Cher Lloyd reveals her dad, Darren, has died after his long-term health issues in emotional tribute post

Read more »