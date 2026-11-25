Danielle Marshall receives a five-year criminal behaviour order banning her from 1059 Marks Spencer stores after committing fraud and theft. Read the full details.

A 32-year-old woman, Danielle Marshall, has been issued a comprehensive ban from all 1,059 Marks Spencer stores across the United Kingdom following a series of fraudulent and theft-related offenses. The high-profile sanction was imposed by a court after Marshall was found guilty of attempting to deceive retail staff with fake refund claims and stealing clothing items.

Details of the fraudulent scheme

The core of the criminal activity involved a calculated pattern of shoplifting followed by attempts to return the stolen goods for immediate cash. On June 25 of this year, Marshall visited a Marks Spencer location in Battersea, London, where she selected a jacket that she did not pay for. She then proceeded to the checkout area, falsely presenting the unwaged item as if she had purchased it and requesting a cash refund.

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This initial offense was followed by a more elaborate incident on August 12 at the Trafford Centre in Manchester. Marshall entered the premises, took a piece of clothing into a changing room without completing a purchase, and intentionally damaged the garment. She subsequently brought the damaged item to the till area, attempting to secure a cash refund under the pretense of a legitimate return transaction.

The pattern of offending continued on September 25, when Marshall returned to the Battersea store. This time, she successfully stole a Marks Spencer jacket valued at £399 without attempting a refund, marking a clear escalation in theft. These distinct incidents across different locations formed the basis of the charges brought against her by prosecuting authorities.

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Legal proceedings and charges

Marshall appeared at Tameside Magistrates Court on November 17, where the full extent of her actions was reviewed by a judge. The court heard evidence detailing the timeline of her visits to both London and Manchester retail sites, confirming the deliberate nature of her actions to obtain financial gain through deception.

She was found guilty of two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft. The conviction established that her actions were not accidental but part of a coordinated effort to exploit retail return policies and security vulnerabilities for personal profit.

The court also noted her previous employment as a sales team member for Audi, a detail that highlighted a stark contrast between her professional background and her subsequent criminal conduct. The prosecution argued that her familiarity with sales processes may have facilitated her ability to attempt these refunds, although the court focused primarily on the criminal intent demonstrated in the retail environment.

Specific penalties and restrictions

In response to the convictions, the presiding judge issued a stringent five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO). This civil order explicitly prohibits Danielle Marshall from entering any Marks Spencer store in the UK, as well as the Trafford Centre and its associated grounds, which include bus stations and car parks.

Beyond the geographical restrictions, the order imposes specific behavioral conditions. Marshall must use her real name and address when creating online accounts for retail purchases, a measure designed to enhance traceability and prevent further anonymity-driven offenses in the digital retail space.

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Additionally, Marshall was sentenced to a 12-month Community Order, which includes 140 hours of unpaid work. She has been ordered to pay compensation of just over £400 for the value of the stolen goods, along with £85 in court costs and a £114 victim surcharge. These financial penalties underscore the court's commitment to ensuring offenders restitution for the harm caused to retail businesses.

Impact on retail and future implications

The severity of the sentence reflects a broader effort by law enforcement and the retail sector to combat organized retail crime. Inspector Paul Ellis from the Trafford Centre Policing Team highlighted the collaborative nature of the investigation, noting that officers worked alongside Trafford Centre security teams and the Marks Spencer Security Operations Centre.

Ellis emphasized that identifying the pattern of offending required coordinated intelligence sharing between multiple agencies. He stated that the strict conditions placed on Marshall by the court order are intended to strengthen confidence across the retail industry and demonstrate that the Greater Manchester Police are working robustly with partners to tackle these crimes.

While a criminal behaviour order is classified as a civil order, breaching its terms constitutes a criminal offence. Such breaches can result in immediate arrest, further charges, and punishments that may include imprisonment, additional fines, or extended community service. This legal framework ensures that the ban is not merely symbolic but carries significant enforceable consequences for any violation.