Former rugby player Danika Priim has been found not guilty of sexual assault at a Leeds cricket club. She calls the allegations false and expresses relief after a jury clears her name.

Former rugby player and BBC pundit Danika Priim was cleared of sexual assault charges by a jury at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday. The 42-year-old was found not guilty of an incident that occurred at the Horsforth Cricket Club in Leeds on July 22, 2022. The verdict follows a three-day trial that examined claims made by a woman who alleged Priim assaulted her in a female toilet.

Jury Deliberation and Acquittal Details

After deliberating for just over two hours, a jury composed of seven women and five men returned a not guilty verdict. The decision concluded a legal process that had significantly impacted Priim's professional life and mental health. Judge Harry Crowson, KC, told Priim she was free to go, noting the emotional weight of the moment as she sobbed upon hearing the news.

Also read Ex-rugby player Danika Priim on impact of sex assault allegation

Priim stated she had no understanding of why the allegations were made, emphasizing that there was no prior animosity between herself and the complainant. She highlighted the inconsistencies in the testimony provided by the accusers and their friends, noting that the accounts changed significantly when presented to police and in court.

Conflicting Testimonies and Witness Accounts

The prosecution presented claims that Priim put her hand up the complainant's skirt and grabbed her private parts. The complainant testified that she was washing her hands and talking with friends when Priim approached her and acted inappropriately. She alleged that Priim grinned and repeated the action before walking away.

Advertisement

Two friends of the complainant testified that they witnessed the incident. One friend stated that Priim laughed and said wahey before leaving the restroom. Another friend claimed she supported the complainant in reporting the incident, citing text messages exchanged the following day. Priim disputed these accounts, describing the evidence as wildly different and inconsistent.

Priim Defense and Motive Speculation

During her testimony, Priim categorically denied the assault occurred. She described herself as a very happy heterosexual woman and suggested that jealousy might be the motive behind the false allegations. She noted that she only visited the toilet once during her time at the club and produced a photograph to help establish her timeline.

Priim recounted her distress during the police investigation, describing the process as breaking her confidence. She mentioned being placed in a cell, receiving a caution, and undergoing an interview with a solicitor she had not previously spoken to. She expressed relief at the verdict and gratitude for the unwavering support from her friends and family who filled the gallery during the trial.

Career Impact and Future Outlook

The legal proceedings have taken a toll on Priim's career, which includes roles as a commentator for the BBC and Sky Sports. She was part of the BBC team for the Rugby League World Cup in 2022 and was nominated for a Broadcast Sport Award for her work with Channel 4. In September 2024, she was appointed vice-chair of the Rugby Football League.

Advertisement

Priim stepped down from her role with the Rugby Football League in February 2025 pending the outcome of the court case. She expressed hope to rebuild her life and potentially return to a broadcasting role. She plans to take things day by day to recover from the mental health strain of the trial and the damage to her character.