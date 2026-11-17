Former England rugby player Danika Priim denies sexual assault charges at Leeds Crown Court, where the complainant described being violated in a toilet.

The legal proceedings against Danika Priim, the former England rugby league player and television pundit, are currently underway at Leeds Crown Court as she faces a single charge of sexual assault. The defendant, who is 42 years old and resides in Keighley, West Yorkshire, has entered a plea of not guilty to the allegations that she assaulted a woman at Horsforth Cricket Club in Leeds on July 22, 2022. The trial is scheduled to continue for three days as the jury weighs the testimonies provided by both the prosecution and the defense.

The Incident at Leeds Cricket Club

The complainant provided a detailed account to the jury, which consists of seven women and five men, regarding the events that transpired inside the facility on that specific date in mid-summer 2022. She testified that she had just finished using the restroom and was applying lipstick while conversing with two friends when Priim approached her directly. The woman stated that Priim immediately placed her hand up the complainant's skirt and grabbed her underwear and private parts without any warning or prior interaction.

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According to the victim's testimony, Priim repeated the action after the complainant shouted a profanity asking what she was doing. The witness described Priim as grinning and walking away with a cold, emotionless stare that lasted several seconds. A separate witness reported hearing the defendant say something resembling the word wahey before she exited the toilet area, adding to the disturbing nature of the encounter described in court.

Victim Testimony and Witness Accounts

From behind a protective screen, the complainant expressed feelings of shock and violation, noting that she froze in place and did not know how to react in the moment. She recalled discussing the incident immediately afterward with her friends, who expressed disbelief at the audacity of the attacker. The victim emphasized that Priim was no larger than an A4 piece of paper away from her when she stared at her, creating an intimidating atmosphere that prevented any immediate physical resistance.

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Prosecuting lawyer Chloe Hudson informed the jury that the complainant reported the incident to police in November 2022, several months after the event occurred. Evidence submitted to the court includes WhatsApp messages sent the day after the incident, in which one of the friends encouraged the victim to report the assault. The prosecutor stressed that the victim did nothing to encourage, ask for, or imply that she wanted to be sexually assaulted by the former international athlete.

Defendant's Response and Career Background

Defense attorney Chloe Fairley challenged the complainant's narrative by suggesting that Priim was not actually inside the toilet with the group at the time of the alleged assault. Priim, who played for prominent clubs including Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos, represented England at the 2017 World Cup before retiring from professional play in 2021. Her subsequent career has included appearances as a sports pundit on major broadcasting platforms such as the BBC and Sky Sports.

Priim told police that the incident never happened and that she was never in the toilet with the complainant and her friends when the alleged assault took place. The trial continues as the jury considers the conflicting accounts of the event that occurred in a public sporting facility in West Yorkshire, with both sides presenting their cases to determine the factual basis of the charge.