Former England rugby player Danika Priim denies sexual assault allegations at Leeds Crown Court, claiming she was never in the toilet with the accuser. Key trial details and stakeholder positions.

Former England rugby league player and broadcaster Danika Priim has entered a formal denial of sexual assault charges at Leeds Crown Court. Priim, who serves as a pundit for BBC and Sky Sports, testified that the allegations regarding an incident at Horsforth Cricket Club are entirely fabricated. She maintained that the event 'categorically did not happen' and stated she was never present in the restroom where the complainant claimed the assault occurred.

Core Denial and Timeline Disputes

Priim told the jury on Wednesday that she did not touch the complainant in the toilets at all. The defendant, 42, of Keighley in West Yorkshire, asserted that she was never in the restroom with the three women involved in the case. During her testimony, she produced a photograph she took of herself and two friends inside the facility to help establish her movements and timing.

Also read Danika Priim Denies Sexual Assault at Leeds Cricket Club

Prosecutor Chloe Hudson challenged the defendant's account by presenting the only two alternatives: either Priim was lying or the complainant and her two friends were lying together. Priim agreed that she was not suggesting the incident was an accident, a joke, or something the woman had invited. Instead, she firmly stated that the truth is the event never happened.

The former England international, who played for Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos, and represented her country at the 2017 World Cup, retired in 2021. She has worked as a commentator and reporter for major networks including BBC, Channel 4, and Sky Sports. Her legal team continues to argue that the allegations lack any factual basis in the timeline of events at the venue.

Advertisement

Complainant Accounts and Witness Testimony

The trial began earlier this week with the complainant providing detailed testimony to the court. She described how Priim walked straight up to her and put her hand up her skirt, grabbing her pants and private parts. The woman told Leeds Crown Court that she immediately asked Priim what she was doing, prompting the defendant to repeat the action while grinning at her before walking away.

Two friends of the complainant also took the stand to corroborate the victim's version of events. One friend told the jury that she witnessed Priim reach up the woman's skirt. She recalled seeing the defendant remove her hand, laugh about the situation, and then repeat the action. The witness noted that Priim said 'Wahey' after repeating the gesture.

The complainant's testimony on Tuesday included specific quotes about the interaction. She recounted saying 'What the f*** are you doing?' when the assault began. The friends' accounts directly contradict Priim's claim that she was not even in the restroom during the time the incident allegedly took place.

Defendant Characterization and Collusion Claims

Under cross-examination, Priim attempted to characterize the complainant's motivations by suggesting a coordinated effort against her. Prosecutor Hudson asked Priim if she believed the complainant and her two friends had colluded in a 'witch hunt against you'. Priim replied in the witness box that she believed they had indeed colluded.

Dressed in a chunky light brown cardigan and a cream-and-black scarf, Priim insisted that the complainant was 'lying'. She further remarked that she is a 'very happy heterosexual woman' who lives with a man. This statement was made in response to the prosecutor's questions regarding her personal life and motivations for such an alleged act.

Advertisement

When asked directly by Hudson whether the truth was that Priim sexually assaulted the woman, the defendant maintained her stance that it never happened. She expressed confusion as to why the allegations were made, stating that 'it's the biggest question' she has. Priim emphasized that she was never in the toilets with the three women.

Real-World Impact and Legal Proceedings

The allegations have caused significant personal distress for the defendant. Priim told the jury that the police involvement and the subsequent allegations 'absolutely broke me'. The trial highlights the severe professional and personal consequences faced by high-profile sports figures when such legal matters arise.

Priim drove to the Horsforth Cricket Club venue on July 22, 2022, and reported drinking soft drinks until later in the evening when she had one pint. She stated she only went to the toilet once during her time at the club. This timeline is central to her defense against the charges of sexual assault.

As the trial continues at Leeds Crown Court, the prosecution has presented a case relying on the consistent testimonies of the complainant and her two friends. Priim denies one count of sexual assault. The court will now consider the credibility of the witnesses against the defendant's assertion that the event never occurred.