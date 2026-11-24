Mette Frederiksen clarifies that her defense of European values does not align with far-right extremism, following intense debate and legal rulings on Denmark's immigration policies.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen issued a firm rebuttal on Tuesday regarding her recent political stance, explicitly refusing to be associated with far-right ideologies following controversial remarks she made last week. The Social Democrats leader emphasized that she has no sympathy for conspiracy theorists or fascist movements, a clarification designed to delineate her position from the political extremes that have sought to co-opt her narrative.

Fredeniksen addressed the backlash in a detailed social media post, stating that defending European culture and identity does not equate to supporting extremist views. She argued that preserving the nation one loves is a legitimate political goal, distinguishing her approach from the hate-driven agendas of groups like Generation Identity, which had previously praised her comments.

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Frederiksen Clarifies 'Great Replacement' Remarks

The Prime Minister referenced her statements from a November 17 podcast, where she noted she was not a supporter of the so-called great replacement theory. In that interview, she asserted that Danish society and its origins are ethnically Danish, a comment that sparked immediate international scrutiny and domestic debate about the limits of acceptable political discourse in Scandinavia.

Frederiksen reiterated that she believes in Danish and European values and will not compromise on them, framing her perspective as a defense of the majority culture rather than an attack on minorities. She described her vision for Europe as one rooted in these specific cultural traditions, aiming to clarify that her political objective is cultural preservation rather than exclusion.

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Reactions From Norwegian Survivor and Coalition Partners

Deputy Prime Minister Pia Olsen Dyhr, leader of the Socialist People's Party, stated during a TV2 interview that she refuses to use the terminology that has become central to the current controversy. Her rejection of the specific phrase highlights the fracturing within the political consensus on how to discuss immigration and cultural identity in the modern era.

Tarjei Jensen Bech, a survivor of the 2011 Utoya attacks, wrote an op-ed in the Danish daily Politiken expressing shock that a European leader, particularly a social democrat, would borrow language from the great replacement theory. He reminded readers that this terminology has a dark history directly linked to the neo-Nazi Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people on the island of Utoya in July 2011.

Bech acknowledged that Frederiksen likely did not intend to align with Breivik, but he insisted that the phrase itself is not neutral and carries the weight of violent extremist ideology. His intervention shifted the debate from general immigration policy to the specific linguistic and moral implications of using terminology associated with mass murder.

Supreme Court Upholds Housing Discrimination Ruling

The political controversy coincided with a significant legal decision from Denmark's Supreme Court, which ruled that a landlord did not discriminate when evicting non-Western tenants from social housing. The court upheld lower court decisions in a case involving seven families from Helsingor, north of Copenhagen, who had their leases terminated in 2022 under strict government regulations.

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The legal battle centered on a 2018 law designed to combat segregation by forcing social housing estates with more than half non-Western residents to renovate and change the social mix. The landlords in the Helsingor case, Boliggarden, argued that applying this criterion was neutral, a stance the Supreme Court accepted on Monday by noting that the law divides people into two groups regardless of specific ethnic origins.

Eddie Khawaja, the lawyer for the former tenants, argued that the criteria regarding tenant origin were inherently discriminatory. However, the judges noted that both groups created by the law contain large majorities of different ethnic origins, and there was no specific evidence provided about the ethnic background of the residents who were evicted.

Ongoing Impact on Danish Migration Policy

These events occur against the backdrop of Denmark's long-standing hard line on immigration, which has been pursued by successive left and right-wing governments for over three decades. The recent legal victory for landlords and the Prime Minister's defense of cultural values signal a continued tightening of the nation's approach to integration and housing policy.

The government's plan for a European migrant center in Rwanda, which Frederiksen has advocated for more than six years, remains a central pillar of her international strategy. As the debate over the great replacement theory continues, the political landscape in Denmark remains polarized, with leaders balancing domestic cultural concerns against international human rights standards.