The Danish Royal Family announces a return to Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus for the holiday season, marking a shift from recent Copenhagen traditions despite recent health rumors.

The Danish Royal Family has officially confirmed that King Frederik and Queen Mary will spend the upcoming Christmas holidays at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus. This announcement marks a significant logistical shift for the monarchy, as the royal household returns to their traditional winter residence in Jutland for the first time since King Frederik ascended to the throne in 2024.

In previous years, the royal family has primarily celebrated the festive season in Copenhagen. The palace statement clarified that the King and Queen, along with their four children, will join former monarch Queen Margrethe in Aarhus. This reunion brings the family together at the castle, creating a central hub for holiday gatherings that contrasts with their recent habits.

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Royal Holiday Schedule and Cathedral Services

King Frederik, Queen Mary, and their four children are scheduled to attend Christmas Eve service at Aarhus Cathedral on December 24. The following day, December 25, the family will attend High Mass at the same location. These religious services remain a cornerstone of the Danish royal family's holiday tradition, providing a moment for public engagement and spiritual observance during the festive period.

The royal couple will reside at Marselisborg Palace starting from 23 December. During their stay, the Royal Life Guard will perform a daily changing of the guard at 12:00. This public ceremony offers citizens and visitors an opportunity to witness royal protocol and pageantry, maintaining the visible connection between the monarchy and the people of Aarhus.

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Queen Margrethe and Health Update

Queen Margrethe is set to stay at Marselisborg Palace from 21 to 30 December, joining her son and his family for the duration of the holiday season. Her presence adds historical continuity to the celebrations, linking the current reign with the long tenure of her predecessor. The palace confirmed that the former monarch is recovering well after a recent health scare.

Queen Margrethe recently canceled a scheduled appearance at the 90th anniversary of the Arthritis Association due to an incipient throat infection. The 86-year-old former monarch is currently at Fredensborg Palace, and the palace statement assured the public that she is doing well under the circumstances. Her participation in the Christmas events signifies her active engagement with royal duties despite her advanced age.

Correcting Misinformation and New Year Speech

The announcement of the royal holiday plans follows a period of confusion caused by a false report from the Danish news station TV2 Fyn. The outlet incorrectly published an article claiming that Queen Margrethe had passed away, which caused unnecessary alarm among readers. Editor-in-chief Thomas Funding described the publication as an unfortunate mistake that occurred without necessary editorial oversight.

The erroneous article was not displayed on the website's homepage, limiting its reach to only 37 readers before it was removed. An investigation is currently ongoing to determine how the error occurred within the newsroom. This incident highlights the challenges of maintaining accuracy in the digital news landscape, where errors can spread rapidly before correction.

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Following the holiday celebrations in Aarhus, the focus will shift to Copenhagen for the end of the year. HM the King will deliver his traditional New Year's speech on the last evening of the year, Thursday, December 31. This annual address is a key moment for reflecting on the past year and looking forward to the future of Denmark.

Location and Timing of New Year Address

King Frederik will deliver his New Year's speech from Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg at 6:00 PM on December 31. Amalienborg serves as the primary residence for the royal family in Copenhagen and is a central site for state ceremonies. The speech from this historic location reinforces the continuity of the monarchy and its role in national life.

This detailed schedule for the holidays underscores the structured nature of royal duties in Denmark. From the daily changing of the guard at Marselisborg to the final New Year's address at Amalienborg, each event is carefully planned to balance tradition, public engagement, and family time. The return to Aarhus also signals a reconnection with the regions of Denmark beyond the capital.