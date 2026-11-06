Danish Supreme Court Reviews Ghetto Law Discrimination Claims

The Danish Supreme Court hears a landmark case today where ex-tenants allege the government's 'ghetto law' violates equal treatment rights by targeting non-Western immigrants.

The Danish Supreme Court is hearing a pivotal legal challenge today regarding the constitutionality of the nation's controversial 'ghetto' legislation. A group of seven families from Helsingor, located north of Copenhagen, argue that their eviction was discriminatory. They contend that the termination of their social housing leases violated their rights under the Equal Treatment Act.

Legal Mechanism Of Eviction Explained

The dispute centers on a 2018 law that mandates the renovation and demographic restructuring of social housing estates designated as 'transformation areas'. These areas were previously labeled as 'hard ghettos' by the government. The legislation requires that if more than half of the residents in a specific estate are of 'non-Western' origin, the landlord must undertake significant changes. Specifically, the law stipulates that by 2030, at least 60 percent of the homes in these designated zones must be rented at market rates rather than subsidized rates.

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This mechanism was applied to the Helsingor estate owned by Boliggarden. In early 2020, the landlord announced plans for extensive renovations across seven stairwells, encompassing a total of 96 apartments. As part of this renovation process, the leases for the existing tenants were terminated. Most of the displaced residents were of foreign origin, leading them to file a lawsuit claiming wrongful termination based on their ethnic background.

Plaintiffs Vs Landlord Arguments

The ex-tenants are represented by lawyer Eddie Khawaja, who argues that the core legal question is whether the criteria used to select tenants for eviction are neutral. The plaintiffs assert that the specific language used in the law and the landlord's actions constitute direct discrimination against individuals of non-Western ethnic origin. One plaintiff, a 33-year-old man identified only as Riad, stated that documents from the landlord explicitly mentioned targeting non-Western inhabitants.

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Riad claimed that the landlord sought to forcibly move residents out to avoid having the estate labeled a 'hard ghetto'. He argued that the eviction was not purely about physical renovation but was a targeted attempt to alter the demographic composition of the neighborhood. Riad emphasized that there must be room for everyone in public housing areas regardless of social background, skin color, or ethnic origin.

Conversely, Denmark's lower courts have previously ruled in favor of the landlord. These lower rulings argued that the expression 'immigrants and descendants of people from non-Western countries' used in the statute does not refer to a single ethnic group. Therefore, the lower courts determined that the law does not violate the Equal Treatment Act because the criteria are based on geographic and statistical composition rather than explicit ethnic classification.

Political Context And Future Implications

This legal battle occurs against a backdrop of strict immigration policies that Denmark has pursued for three decades. The legislation was architected by former Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who has warned that failing to address segregated neighborhoods could allow 'ghettos' to spread violence onto the streets. The government maintains that the law is designed to combat segregation and 'parallel societies' in disadvantaged areas that often struggle with high crime rates.

The impact of this law is widespread across the country. Tenants' associations estimate that approximately 11,000 people across Denmark will need to be rehoused elsewhere by 2030 to comply with the new regulations. While the law has faced significant criticism from tenants and advocacy groups, it continues to enjoy broad political support from various factions within the Danish government.

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The European Court of Justice provided some guidance in a related case in December 2025, ruling that it is ultimately up to Danish courts to decide if the law is discriminatory. The European court stated that national courts must determine if the criterion establishes a difference in treatment based on the ethnic origin of the majority of inhabitants, resulting in less favorable treatment for those residents.

If the Danish Supreme Court rules in favor of the families from Helsingor, the legal precedent could force a significant reevaluation of how social housing policies are implemented. Such a ruling would likely result in the rehoused families being placed in accommodation similar to what they were previously forced to leave. As of now, no specific date has been set for the Supreme Court to announce its final verdict in this landmark case.