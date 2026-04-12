Danni Menzies to Freeze Eggs Again, Celebrates US Relocation

Scottish TV star Danni Menzies reveals plans for a second egg freezing procedure, sharing her positive experience relocating to the United States and discussing her new outlook on life and dating. The former 'A Place In The Sun' presenter opens up about her personal journey, new love life and meeting Brad Pitt in Hollywood.

Scottish television personality Danni Menzies , known for her role on ' A Place In The Sun ', has announced her plans to undergo egg freezing for the second time before reaching the age of forty. This decision comes as she celebrates her relocation to the United States and her participation in New York 's prestigious Dressed to Kilt event during Tartan Week .

The former presenter has shared that she feels she is currently in the 'right place', both mentally and physically, embracing her new life and focusing on her future. Menzies, now a lifestyle influencer, made her appearance at the charity fashion show at The New York Academy of Medicine. She wore designs by her friend Holly Redmond Harvey and was joined by notable figures like football legend John Collins, the Scottish boyband Just The Brave, and members of the US Navy Seals. Her earlier egg freezing journey took place nearly two years ago, and she is now preparing for a final round before her 40th birthday. In 2024, the 37-year-old opened up about her family planning in an effort to destigmatize the process of egg freezing. She successfully preserved ten eggs, providing her with the freedom to rebuild her life at her own pace. This decision has allowed her to alleviate the pressure associated with family planning, acknowledging the biological constraints. The Highland-born star emphasized that she is not yet prepared for motherhood, particularly after a period of major life changes. These challenges included the recovery from a severe accident in 2022, which left her with permanent scarring and post-traumatic stress disorder, requiring therapy. \Menzies has expressed that she has come to the point where she needs some time, she is not ready right now and want to do things at the right time. She explained that she encountered what she perceived as 'roadblocks' while living in London and believes that moving to California has significantly altered her perspective. She described feeling like a completely different person, experiencing a heightened sense of relaxation, happiness, and motivation. She finds her new home in Los Angeles to be 'so chill'. However, she found her return to the 'high energy, fast paced' atmosphere of New York for the Dressed to Kilt event brought back memories of the familiar intensity of London. This, she admitted, was 'slightly anxiety inducing'. The TV personality, who also hosts the dating podcast 'Date. Delete. Repeat', also revealed a marked improvement in her love life since moving to the US. She said that she has been really struggling with dating in London, with the approach of men to it. In America, she's finding that men are much more proactive, showing a greater interest in spending time together. \Menzies also recounted one of her first memorable experiences in Hollywood, which involved sharing a dinner table with Brad Pitt during her inaugural Friday night in the City of Angels. She described making eye contact with him and marveling at the moment, realizing that Brad Pitt had looked at her. While her friend, who works in celebrity partnerships, is accustomed to interacting with A-list stars like Kim Kardashian, Menzies herself was taken by surprise, expressing a sense of excitement and disbelief. She humorously noted that Mr. Pitt was not a disappointment, although he wasn’t quite as tall as she had imagined him to be. She is looking forward for all the future to come. In conclusion she felt like she is now at the right place, both mentally and physically, to enjoy everything that is going on, with her new life





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Danni Menzies Egg Freezing A Place In The Sun Tartan Week New York Hollywood Brad Pitt Celebrity Family Planning

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