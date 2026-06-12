Danni Wyatt-Hodge's Blazing Century Powers England to Record-Breaking Win in Women's T20 World Cup Opener

In the opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup, England posted a new tournament record as Danni Wyatt-Hodge's explosive 105 not out led them to a dominant 87-run victory over Sri Lanka at Edgbaston. The hosts' total of 219-1 proved insurmountable, with Sri Lanka bowled out for 132 after a dazzling bowling display headlined by Freya Kemp's four-wicket haul.

The opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup saw England deliver a commanding performance, defeating Sri Lanka by a substantial margin at Edgbaston . The cornerstone of England's innings was a breathtaking century from Danni Wyatt-Hodge , who remained unbeaten on 105 from 62 deliveries.

This innings, only the seventh hundred in the tournament's history and her third in T20 internationals, propelled England to a tournament-record total of 219 for one, surpassing their previous mark of 213 set against Pakistan in 2024. The home crowd erupted as Wyatt-Hodge reached her milestone off the penultimate ball of the innings, celebrating with her signature 'rock the baby' gesture in honor of her newborn daughter.

Her explosive hitting was complemented by valuable contributions from Amy Jones, who scored 53 off 38, and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who made 46 not out off 22 balls. The English bowlers then produced a clinical performance to defend the massive target. Freya Kemp was the star with the ball, taking remarkable figures of four wickets for just 21 runs, including a stunning burst of three wickets in four balls.

Sri Lanka, inserted by England after winning the toss, were never in the chase and were ultimately bowled out for 132. Several dropped catches, including two reprieves for Amy Jones, compounded Sri Lanka's woes and allowed England's total to balloon.

Wyatt-Hodge also contributed with a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch to dismiss Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, while other bowlers like Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean, and Sophie Ecclestone chipped in with crucial wickets to ensure a comprehensive victory for the hosts





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Women's T20 World Cup England Cricket Danni Wyatt-Hodge Century Tournament Record Freya Kemp Sri Lanka Cricket Edgbaston Nat Sciver-Brunt

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