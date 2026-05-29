Danniella Westbrook prepares for next corrective surgery on her lip

Actress-turned talent agent Danniella Westbrook is preparing for her next corrective surgery on her lip, which is scheduled to take place next month. She has been documenting her journey on social media, sharing updates and progress photos with her followers.

Danniella Westbrook is preparing for her next corrective surgery on her lip, which is scheduled to take place next month. The actress-turned talent agent, 52, had a full face, neck and brow lift, alongside a lip and nose reconstruction in Dubai in March as part of her facial reconstruction process.

She is currently undergoing a course of three sessions with an advanced CO₂ fractional laser to improve her skin texture and target fine lines and scarring. Danniella has been open about her struggles with a collapsed septum following years of drug abuse, and has been working with surgeon Dr Parviz Lionel Sadigh to rebuild her face.

In an Instagram post, Danniella expressed her gratitude to her surgeon and thanked him for his hard work, stating that she is feeling happier than she has in years and feels 100% safe under his care. Danniella has been documenting her journey on social media, sharing updates and progress photos with her followers.

She recently shared a glamorous selfie after getting her hair done, posing in a blazer and thanking her hair stylist and the boutique where she purchased the blazer. Danniella's journey to facial reconstruction has been a long and challenging one, but she remains optimistic and focused on her goal of achieving optimal results.

Her next surgery is set to take place in a matter of weeks, and she is preparing herself for the procedure by getting her hair done and sharing updates with her followers. Danniella's determination and resilience in the face of adversity are an inspiration to many, and her journey serves as a reminder that it's never too late to seek help and make positive changes in one's life





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Danniella Westbrook Corrective Surgery Facial Reconstruction CO₂ Fractional Laser Dr Parviz Lionel Sadigh

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