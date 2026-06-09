Danniella Westbrook Recreates Iconic Burberry Look on a Budget Amid Ongoing Surgery Journey

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook appears on Vanessa Feltz's show in a more affordable take on her famous Burberry style, while discussing her six upcoming facial surgeries and the challenges of reconstruction.

Danniella Westbrook , the former EastEnders star, recently recreated her infamous Burberry look but with a more budget-friendly approach. Back in 2008, she turned heads on Bond Street dressed in head-to-toe Burberry , including her daughter's buggy, costing thousands of pounds.

However, for an appearance on Vanessa Feltz's Channel 5 show this Monday, she opted for a plaid-lined trench from Burberry's rival Aquascutum, priced at £300, paired with an £80 Marc Jacobs tote. She completed the outfit with a chic red cardigan and trainers. The 52-year-old actress discussed her ongoing facial surgeries on the show, revealing she will undergo six more procedures over the next 18 months.

In March, she traveled to Dubai for a full face, neck, and brow lift, as well as a lip and nose reconstruction. Danniella explained that she is facing another surgery later this week to have a metal cheekbone implanted due to osteoporosis causing bone loss. She said she has already had five surgeries and needs six more, including a hare lip reversal.

The star admitted she hates looking in the mirror and has faced online trolling, with people telling her to kill herself. She added that she receives support from many kind people as well. Danniella's drug addiction led to a collapsed septum, and she has spent around £250,000 on cocaine over the years. She found fame at 16 on EastEnders but was written out due to cocaine use.

She now hopes to regain her confidence through these extensive reconstructive procedures. The television personality is determined to complete her journey, despite the challenges and costs involved. She expressed gratitude to her surgeon, Dr. Parviz Sadigh, who has been performing operations on her for years. Danniella continues to face scrutiny over her appearance but remains resilient, focusing on her recovery and future plans.

She mentioned that the surgeries are spaced every two and a half to three months, and she is committed to seeing them through. The actress also reflected on her past, urging young people in the entertainment industry to be cautious about drugs and fame. She believes that guidance should be provided to prevent others from making similar mistakes.

Danniella's story is one of struggle and perseverance, as she works to rebuild her face and her life one surgery at a time. Her recent appearance on the show highlighted both her fashion choices and her medical journey, drawing attention to the high costs and emotional toll of her transformation. Despite the difficulties, she remains hopeful for a better future





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