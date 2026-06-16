Danniella Westbrook Reveals Results of Latest Surgery, Plans Six More Procedures to Rebuild Her Face

Former EastEnders star Danniella Westbrook, 52, shares update on her ongoing facial reconstruction journey after years of drug abuse led to a collapsed septum. She underwent a hare lip reversal and lip augmentation, with more surgeries including a metal cheekbone implant scheduled.

Danniella Westbrook has revealed the results of her latest reconstruction surgery after announcing she would undergo six procedures in the next 18 months. The 52-year-old former EastEnders star is on a mission to repair her face after struggling with a collapsed septum caused by years of drug abuse.

This week, Danniella underwent a hare lip reversal after recently admitting that her lip was so far up now and pulling in the wrong direction. Following the facial surgery, she shared pictures of her upper lip stitches after the upper vascular flap procedure and lip augmentation. The treatment aimed to restore and enhance her facial features after years of well-documented health and reconstructive challenges.

Despite noticeable post-operative swelling and sutures, Danniella appeared upbeat as she updated her fans, marking another milestone in her ongoing recovery and transformation. The television personality has been candid about her medical struggles, regularly documenting her progress as she continues a series of specialist procedures to rebuild her appearance. The update comes after Danniella appeared on Vanessa Feltz's Channel 5 show to discuss her latest surgeries.

She revealed she will undergo six more procedures over 18 months before her face is fully repaired. Earlier this year in March, Danniella traveled to Dubai for a full face, neck, and brow lift, as well as a lip and nose reconstruction. While she has proudly showcased her new look, she confirmed on Monday that she will have another surgery later this week to implant a metal cheekbone.

Speaking on the show, Danniella said, I have been for umpteen surgeries; I am coming up to surgery number six this Thursday, so it is quite scary. Since I got older, osteoporosis has set in on my bone. On this side of my face, I do not have any bone at all. They have to rebuild all my bones.

At the moment it is filler, but they need to do a metal bone. It must be put in there. So I have to get a metal cheekbone here and connect it further up where the bone is not corroding. Vanessa asked how many more procedures she faces, and Danniella replied, Another six to go, I think after this one.

The next one is a hare lip reversal because my lip is so far up now, pulling that way. Every two and a half to three months, I am in surgery. I hate looking in the mirror. I recently had a facelift to realign both sides of my face because they were so crooked, just to get my nose in a position to start working on that.

Danniella also spoke about the online trolling she endures due to her appearance. She told Vanessa, I have had people telling me to die and go kill myself and stuff like that. I have faced terrible trolling, but I also have a lot of nice people supporting me. I think sometimes it is best not to look at it, so I do not often run my social media.

Danniella underwent facial reconstruction at Gargash Hospital in the UAE. She previously said, I have three more nose operations to go. So we are over halfway there now. The facelift has really changed me and given me my confidence back.

The surgery marks a huge milestone for Danniella, who has struggled with a collapsed septum from years of drug abuse. She used surgeon Dr. Parviz Sadigh, who has operated on her before and now leads this latest effort to rebuild her face. Danniella found fame at 16 in EastEnders, but her cocaine use led producers to terminate her contract, and she was written out of the soap in 1996.

She has reflected on her addictions, saying, I was always in clubs and everyone was doing coke, and it was glamorous - except obviously it was not at all. I was just very young, very stupid, and very easily led. Now, with determination and multiple surgeries, she continues her journey toward restoration and self-acceptance, inspiring many with her resilience





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Danniella Westbrook Facial Reconstruction Surgery Eastenders Drug Abuse Recovery Cosmetic Surgery

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