Danniella Westbrook Shares Pictures of Her Latest Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Danniella Westbrook, a former EastEnders star, shared pictures of her upper lip stitches after undergoing a facial reconstruction surgery. The surgery aimed to restore and enhance her facial features after years of health and reconstructive challenges.

Danniella Westbrook revealed the results of her latest round of facial reconstruction surgery during a visit to the hair salon on Thursday. The former EastEnders star, 52, is on an 18 month journey to repair her face after struggling with a collapsed septum following years of drug abuse.

Her most recent surgery saw the star undergo a hare lip reversal after recently revealing it was 'so far up now' and was pulling in the wrong direction. The scar from the procedure was visible as Danniella enjoyed a day of pampering in London's Mayfair, stepping out with her blonde hair in rollers. Danniella shared pictures of her upper lip stitches earlier this week after the upper vascular flap procedure and lip augmentation





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Danniella Westbrook Facial Reconstruction Surgery Hare Lip Reversal Upper Lip Stitches Osteoporosis Metal Cheekbone

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