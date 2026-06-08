Danniella Westbrook to Undergo Six More Surgeries Over 18 Months to Rebuild Face

Danniella Westbrook has revealed she will undergo six more procedures over the course of 18 months to fully repair her face, following extensive reconstructive surgery in Dubai. The actress, who has suffered from osteoporosis due to past cocaine addiction, will have a metal cheekbone implanted in her upcoming operation.

Danniella Westbrook, the former EastEnders star, has opened up about her extensive journey of reconstructive surgery, revealing that she will undergo six more procedures over the next 18 months to fully repair her face.

The 52-year-old actress recently shared the results of her latest surgery, which took place in Dubai in March, where she had a full face, neck, and brow lift along with lip and nose reconstruction. Despite the visible progress, Westbrook confirmed on Monday that she is scheduled for another operation later this week to implant a metal cheekbone, a procedure necessitated by severe bone loss due to osteoporosis.

In an interview with Vanessa Feltz on Channel 5, Westbrook detailed the physical and emotional toll of her ongoing surgeries. She described the upcoming procedure as a hare lip reversal, explaining that her lip has been pulling upward due to previous surgeries. I hate looking in the mirror, she admitted, noting that her face has required a facelift to realign both sides before work on her nose could proceed.

The star has faced online trolling over her appearance, with some telling her to die or kill herself, but she also acknowledged the support from many kind people. Westbrook's health struggles stem from years of cocaine addiction, which led to a collapsed septum and osteoporosis in her facial bones. She first found fame in the 1990s playing Sam Mitchell on EastEnders but was written out of the soap in 1996 due to her drug use.

Since then, she has undergone numerous reconstructive operations to repair the damage, with her surgeon Dr. Parviz Sadigh leading the latest efforts in Dubai. Westbrook remains optimistic about her recovery, saying she wakes up every day breathing as a result after everything she has been through. She is currently single, running a celebrity talent agency with her sister-in-law, and harbors a desire to find love again, citing rapper Professor Green as her celebrity crush.

She also expressed interest in appearing on the E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating. Her Christian faith and sobriety continue to be pillars of her daily life, as she attends meetings and maintains her relationship with God. The upcoming procedures will include three more nose operations, with Westbrook noting that they are over halfway there.

In addition to the facial reconstructions, she plans to undergo three sessions of CO2 fractional laser treatment to improve skin texture and reduce scarring. Throughout this journey, Westbrook has shown resilience, sharing updates on social media and thanking her surgeon for his hard work. Even with the challenges, she remains focused on the end goal: a fully repaired face and renewed confidence.

The actress first struggled with addiction in her early twenties, when cocaine use became glamorous in club scenes, but she now reflects on that period as a time of youthful stupidity and being easily led. The physical consequences of her addiction have been severe, requiring metal implants and bone grafts to reconstruct her facial structure.

As she embarks on the next phase of her surgical journey, Westbrook continues to inspire fans with her honesty and determination to overcome the scars of her past





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