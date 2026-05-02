Dannielynn Birkhead Turns Heads at Kentucky Derby with Bold New Look

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, made a rare public appearance at the Kentucky Derby, showcasing a chic black gown and a striking new pixie cut hairstyle. She attended the event with her father, Larry Birkhead, and has been praised for her evolving sense of style.

Dannielynn Birkhead , the daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith , made a striking appearance at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, showcasing a sophisticated and chic style.

The 19-year-old attended the prestigious horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. She captivated onlookers in a stunning strapless black Mac Duggal gown, adorned with a large white flower, paired with platform heels and a dramatic black and white feathered headpiece. Her father complemented her look with a black button-down shirt, a white sports jacket, and matching trousers.

The appearance followed a red carpet debut the night before at the Barnstable Brown Gala, where Dannielynn unveiled a bold new look. She opted for another strapless black gown, this time from Punk Rave, featuring a fitted bodice and semi-sheer fabric. A significant change was her hairstyle – a shorter, edgy pixie cut with darker-dyed ends. Larry Birkhead enthusiastically shared photos from both events on Instagram, praising his daughter’s evolving sense of style.

He noted Dannielynn’s desire for an ‘edgy and cool’ look, admitting he was initially apprehensive but ultimately supportive of her self-expression. He highlighted that she is actively developing her own unique style, moving beyond simply emulating her mother’s iconic fashion choices. This year, she’s embraced a ‘goth-rock’ theme, a departure from her previous long, platinum blonde hair. This isn’t the first time Dannielynn and Larry have attended the Kentucky Derby.

Last year, Dannielynn paid tribute to her mother by wearing a replica of a black halter gown Anna Nicole Smith had worn to the same gala over two decades prior. The Barnstable Brown Gala holds a special significance for the family, as it was where Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead first met in 2003. The events serve as a poignant reminder of Anna Nicole Smith’s life and legacy, who tragically passed away in 2007 from an accidental drug overdose.

Dannielynn’s journey has been marked by public scrutiny, particularly regarding her paternity, which was confirmed through DNA testing to be Larry Birkhead. The family has also experienced profound loss, with Anna Nicole Smith’s son, Daniel, also passing away in 2006 from a similar accidental overdose. Dannielynn’s recent appearances demonstrate her growing confidence and individuality as she navigates life in the public eye, honoring her mother’s memory while forging her own path





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