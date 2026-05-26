Danny Cipriani and AnnaLynne McCord's Relationship Timeline

Danny Cipriani and fiancée AnnaLynne McCord stepped out for the first time since getting engaged as they enjoyed a spot of shopping at a farmer's market in LA on Sunday. The former rugby star, 38, proposed to the 90210 alum, 38, on Christmas Day, before announcing the news to the world last month. Danny and AnnaLynne's relationship has been a rollercoaster of ups and downs, with the couple meeting on the dating app Raya around a decade ago. They dated on and off for several years and split in 2020, before reconnecting in 2024 – only to go their separate ways again in January 2025.

Danny Cipriani and fiancée AnnaLynne McCord stepped out for the first time since getting engaged as they enjoyed a spot of shopping at a farmer's market in LA on Sunday.

The former rugby star, 38, proposed to the 90210 alum, 38, on Christmas Day, before announcing the news to the world last month. Danny was dressed casually in a red T-shirt which he teamed with joggers while slipping his feet into sliders and carrying their shopping.

Meanwhile actress AnnaLynne flashed her huge diamond engagement ring as she went make-up free in a flowing Broderie anglaise maxi dress and quirky cardigan. She completed the look with fluffy slippers and carried a bouquet of flowers as she cosied up to her hunky future husband. According to People, AnnaLynne's ring is a 15-carat, emerald-cut diamond with seven round accent diamonds set in the band on each side, all in yellow gold.

Danny Cipriani and fiancée AnnaLynne McCord stepped out for the first time since getting engaged as they enjoyed a spot of shopping at a farmer's market in LA on Sunday AnnaLynne's ring is a 15-carat, emerald-cut diamond with seven round accent diamonds set in the band on each side, all in yellow gold AnnaLynne and Danny first met on the dating app Raya around a decade ago. They dated on and off for several years and split in 2020, before reconnecting in 2024 – only to go their separate ways again in January 2025.

However, despite their split, the pair appeared to be back on last summer when they shared a smooch at an Emmy nomination party hosted by The McCord List in July. In July last year, Danny also confirmed their reunion as he gushed over his girlfriend as he shared a sweet picture to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday. Alongside the snap, he penned: Happy birthday to My Love.

Your light shines so bright, as you see the light in everyone you meet. You give your heart so effortlessly. You are creating a world of unity and love with your star dust everywhere you go Love you It came after it was revealed in January 2025 that the pair had gone their separate ways. Danny spent the previous Christmas and the New Year in the UK instead of travelling to the States to be with AnnaLynne.

The ex-Strictly star removed AnnaLynne as an Instagram contact on December 21, which signified trouble in paradise and earlier in the year a source close to the exes revealed to the Daily Mail their relationship was on the rocks for weeks. Danny previously met ex-wife Victoria Rise in 2019 and they were engaged by January 2021.

AnnaLynne flashed her huge diamond engagement ring as she went make-up free in a flowing Broderie anglaise maxi dress and quirky cardigan The former rugby star, 38, proposed to the 90210 alum, 38, on Christmas Day, before announcing the news to the world last month. The couple married on April 27, 2022 in a private ceremony, with Danny excitedly telling his Instagram followers: Married my best friend today Victoria filed for divorce from Danny in August 2024, nine months after their split, and later claimed Danny blew £600 a month on drugs.

In a later interview from last year, Victoria once again stressed she felt blindsided by her ex-husband when he announced their split on Instagram and left her with no explanation I do not know to this day why Danny left. There was no row, no red flags. I’ve still got his toothbrush, his clothes, underwear – he only took a few jogging bottoms, she told The Sun back then.

We were sat on the sofa watching telly and he stood up and said, If I go now can I come back Victoria wrote on Instagram at the time of their split: Danny publicly announced our split without any prior notice or discussion with me. I was made aware of the situation at the same time as the public, and this has caused me a great deal of pai





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