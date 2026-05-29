Danny Dyer and Rob Lowe Face Off in Paddy Power World Cup Ad

A new Paddy Power advert for the 2026 World Cup features actors Danny Dyer and Rob Lowe debating the term 'football vs soccer', highlighting cultural differences in a humorous pub showdown.

Film stars Danny Dyer and Rob Lowe feature in a hilarious new Paddy Power advert ahead of the World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico this summer.

The acting duo can be seen going head-to-head over the ‘football vs soccer’ debate, one that has raged on between the countries across the Atlantic for decades. Lowe shows off the glitz and glamour of how the Americans see the beautiful game, from confetti cannons and fireworks to half-time shows featuring cheerleaders and marching bands.

Meanwhile, Dyer showcases the true British culture surrounding the game. The EastEnders icon goes topless in a fully-packed pub with a group of friends, while also flaunting England’s ‘mystery pies’. The duo are also joined by former England striker Peter Crouch and ex-Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy in the advert, with the latter delivering his now-famous ‘it can’ line. In the end, Lowe concedes defeat to Dyer, joining him in a British pub to soak up the endless action.

The advert highlights the stark contrast between American and British football fan cultures. Lowe, an American actor and longtime fan of British football, acknowledges the unique appeal of the Premier League.

‘Nothing compares to a home game in the Premier League,’ Lowe said. ‘It’s pretty hard to top that as a fan of the British game myself. And while I think I put up a pretty good fight in terms of America’s supersized creds for World Cup, it’s hard not to be swayed by Danny Dyer, isn’t it? He’s got this very specific British edge to him and it was great working alongside him, literally.

’ Lowe expresses hope that American fans visiting for the World Cup will embrace the British style of support.

‘I hope they’ll love it, because it’s extraordinary! In all seriousness, the fans are one of the reasons that I love the Premier League and love British football. It’s the fan experience, the culture, the tradition, the history of it, and how important it is to people. We have it a little bit in our country, particularly around college football.

It feels a little bit like it, but nothing like it is here. I hope we can steal some of the good stuff! ’ Danny Dyer, known for his role in EastEnders, proudly defends the British term ‘football’.

‘Listen, I’m just not having it called “soccer”. It’s football. Proper football. No fireworks, no foam fingers… give me a packed boozer, a dodgy pie, and pints flying any day of the week; that’s the real game we all know and love.

Rob Lowe’s a top fella, but I told him straight: stick him in an English pub for a last-minute winner and all that Hollywood glitz goes out the window. It’s different gravy. ’ The advert, running in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, captures the playful rivalry between two football-loving nations. Paddy Power, known for its irreverent marketing, once again blends celebrity cameos and humour to engage fans.

With the tournament set to take place across North America, the debate over terminology and culture will no doubt continue. But for now, the advert suggests that whether you call it football or soccer, the passion unites everyone. The ad concludes with Lowe joining Dyer in a chaotic British pub, raising a pint to the beautiful game.

As the World Cup approaches, fans on both sides of the Atlantic can look forward to a summer of thrilling matches, unforgettable moments, and perhaps a new appreciation for each other’s traditions





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