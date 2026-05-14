Danny Dyer and Star-Studded Cast Celebrate the Return of Rivals Season Two at London Premiere

Actor Danny Dyer and the cast of Rivals enjoyed a glitzy London premiere featuring a performance by Tony Hadley, as critics gave the second season rave reviews ahead of its May 15 release.

The glitz and glamour of London were on full display this past Wednesday as the cast and crew of the hit series Rivals gathered for the highly anticipated premiere of its second season.

Held at the prestigious BFI IMAX, the event served as a lavish celebration of the show's return to screens, bringing together a constellation of talent. Among the most enthusiastic attendees was Danny Dyer, who portrays the ambitious and rags-to-riches businessman Freddie Jones. Dressed for the occasion and surrounded by his fellow stars, Dyer appeared to be having the time of his life as the industry gathered to preview the latest adventures in the fictional world of Rutshire.

He was joined on the red carpet by an impressive array of co-stars, including the versatile David Tennant, the charismatic Emily Atack, Nafessa Williams, and his onscreen romantic counterpart Katherine Parkinson. The energy was electric, reflecting the immense success the series has enjoyed since its inception on Disney Plus in October 2024. Based on the legendary 1988 novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, the show quickly captured the public imagination with its blend of comedy, drama, and high-society scandal.

After a triumphant first run that concluded in December 2024, the series was swiftly renewed, ensuring that fans would get more of the raucous exploits and stylized romance that define the Rutshire experience. Adding a layer of nostalgic flair to the evening, the producers recruited 80s pop icon Tony Hadley to provide the premiere's live entertainment. This choice was a deliberate nod to the retro setting of the series, and it clearly struck a chord with Danny Dyer.

The actor, known for his tough-guy image, was seen completely letting loose, dancing in his seat and raising his hands in the air as the Spandau Ballet legend performed classics such as Gold and True. Hadley himself seemed to embrace the party atmosphere, famously downing a glass of wine on stage during the iconic saxophone solo of True.

This spirited performance mirrored the tone of the show itself, which balances sophisticated satire with unabashed fun and a certain level of joyful chaos. The synergy between the musical guest and the lead cast highlighted the celebratory nature of the event, making the premiere feel less like a formal screening and more like a lavish party. The critical reception for the second season has been overwhelmingly positive, with many reviewers claiming it surpasses the first.

Sarah Dempster of The Guardian awarded the show a perfect five stars, questioning how one could possibly reward such exquisitely knowing escapism with anything less than ten thousand stars. Similarly, Benji Wilson from The Telegraph offered a five-star review, praising the show for refreshing areas of television that others cannot reach, describing it as a potent mix of guilty pleasure, trenchant satire, and rambunctious comedy.

Carol Midgley of The Times added to the praise, noting that despite its intentional corniness, the series remains gloriously uplifting and celebratory. Lacy Baugher from Den of Geek also highlighted the strength of the ensemble cast, specifically pointing out Emily Atack's performance as Sarah, which she described as indispensable to the narrative world. While the majority of critics were enamored, some provided more nuanced feedback.

Rebecca Nicholson from the Financial Times gave the season three stars, suggesting that some storylines, particularly those involving the television industry, felt slightly dragged out. She argued that the series is at its most effective when it embraces its silly side and functions as a jolly romp, calling for more slapstick elements to maintain the necessary lightness.

Nick Hilton of The Independent took a middle ground with a four-star rating, praising the acting and the palpable sense that the cast is enjoying themselves immensely. He noted that the show avoids real human emotions in favor of a stylized, bucolic horniness, which he believes makes it a rare and refreshing treat in the current television landscape.

With its blend of high-energy performance and satirical wit, Rivals is set to return to Disney Plus on May 15, promising more of the lavish drama and comedy that has made it a modern hit





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