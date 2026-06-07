Danny Dyer Blasts Son-In-Law Jarrod Bowen's England Snub as 'Ridiculous'

Actor Danny Dyer criticizes the exclusion of his son-in-law Jarrod Bowen from the England World Cup squad, calling it a joke and predicting the team will struggle without him.

Actor Danny Dyer has expressed outrage over his son-in-law Jarrod Bowen 's omission from the England World Cup squad, calling it ridiculous. The former EastEnders star revealed that their families were so confident of Bowen making the cut that they were practically booking flights to the United States to watch the tournament.

Bowen, a 29-year-old West Ham United winger, has been dealing with a double blow recently: not only was he left out of Thomas Tuchel's squad, but his club also suffered relegation from the Premier League after a 14-year stint. Dyer, known for his outspoken nature, did not hold back in an interview on The Wayne Rooney Show. He said it was a joke that Bowen was not called up, adding that the whole situation was awful for the player.

Dyer admitted he might be biased, but insisted Bowen should be on that plane. He criticized the England team's chances without Bowen, predicting they would struggle and lose to Croatia in their opening match. He pointed to previous losses against Senegal and Japan as evidence that England fails when tested. Dyer fears the team will be pony without Bowen.

This strong criticism from a family member adds to the pressure on Tuchel, who selected a squad that many pundits have questioned. Bowen scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in the Premier League last season, showing his creativity and work rate. He also played in six of the eight England internationals leading up to the World Cup, giving the impression he was in Tuchel's plans.

However, the manager went with other options like Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, and Marcus Rashford. The relegation to the Championship has complicated Bowen's future. As club captain, he feels responsible for the team's downfall.

Moreover, his wife Dani Dyer, daughter of Danny, prefers to stay in their Essex home, which could conflict with a potential transfer to a Premier League club. Several top clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, have been linked with Bowen. A move to Tottenham, who stayed up at West Ham's expense, would be particularly awkward. Danny Dyer is devastated about his son-in-law's relegation and fears it could have major repercussions for the Dyer family.

Despite the setbacks, Bowen remains a talented player with a big heart, according to Dyer. The actor hopes his son-in-law will bounce back and continue to prove his doubters wrong.

Meanwhile, the England squad prepares for their World Cup campaign without Bowen, a decision that continues to stir controversy among fans and family alike





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Jarrod Bowen Danny Dyer England World Cup Squad West Ham Relegation Thomas Tuchel

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