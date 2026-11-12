Danny Dyer Defends Acting Against Ex-Colleague Michael Greco Criticism

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer responds to harsh criticism from former colleague Michael Greco, while the show continues its major storyline involving Mick Carter.

EastEnders star Danny Dyer has publicly addressed recent controversy surrounding his performance, responding to criticism from former colleague Michael Greco. The dispute arose after Greco shared negative comments on social media regarding Dyer's portrayal of a drunk character in a recent episode. Dyer took to his Instagram account to articulate his perspective on the situation and the nature of professional support within the acting industry.

Dyer Responds to Social Media Criticism

Dyer addressed the backlash directly in a caption posted on Instagram, labeling the behavior from Greco as disappointing and classless. He expressed that while he has worked in the entertainment business for over fifteen years and developed a thick skin, witnessing a respected former peer attack a fellow actor based on a nine-second clip was deeply disrespectful. He noted that the comment was stripped of context and originated from a troll on the platform X, which he found to be an unacceptable standard for professional conduct.

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He emphasized the importance of camaraderie among actors, stating that the industry relies on mutual support rather than public tearing down of colleagues for social media engagement. Dyer reflected that such public attacks would have devastated his confidence if he had been in his early twenties, but he now views the experience as fuel for growth and a lesson in motivation. He clarified that he chooses to focus his energy on the overwhelming love and support shown by his audience rather than the negativity of detractors.

Greco Issues Public Apology

Following the initial backlash and Dyer's firm response, Michael Greco, who previously played Beppe Di Marco on the series, issued a public apology for his remarks. He responded to a tweet from Dyer that stated he expected a little more class, admitting that his comment was pointless and out of character. Greco acknowledged that he should have offered more support to a fellow actor instead of engaging in public criticism.

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Greco further elaborated on his apology in the comments section of Dyer's Instagram post, explaining that he had not watched EastEnders for many years. He stated that he did not even remember who Dyer was or what specific scene he was commenting on at the time. Greco admitted he should have been the bigger man and seen the bigger picture, acknowledging that there was no need for his initial harsh judgment of Dyer's acting abilities.

Fan Support for Dyer's Performance

Dyer's followers quickly mobilized to defend his work, with numerous comments praising his acting skills in the storyline involving Lee Carter. One supporter noted that their partner was impressed by how well Dyer portrayed intoxication, especially given that Dyer is not known for complementary drinking habits in real life. These comments highlighted the audience's appreciation for the nuance and realism Dyer brought to the role of the drunk character.

Another fan reiterated their pride in Dyer, mentioning their long-term support over the last nine years and expressing enthusiasm for his return to the show. The overwhelming sentiment from the fanbase was one of protection and admiration, with many users dismissing the critics as having no understanding of the craft. This digital solidarity reinforced Dyer's stance on focusing on positive reinforcement within the industry.

Ongoing Storylines Impact Viewers

The controversy occurs against the backdrop of major developments in the EastEnders narrative, specifically involving the Carter family and the fate of Mick Carter. Viewers recently discovered that Lee Carter was awaiting the arrival of his first baby, a plot point complicated by the fact that his partner Jess could not carry a child. The storyline has also revealed that Lee and Jess' relationship had become incredibly strained due to a multitude of factors, adding emotional depth to the current episodes.

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Additionally, the show is navigating a significant twist regarding the death of Mick Carter, played by Dyer. Lee, his sister Nancy, and brother Johnny discovered from Linda that their father was dead. Linda had visited Janine Butcher after learning that Mick's body had been found but could not bring herself to identify the body in the coffin. She asked her new partner, Max Branning, to perform the identification instead, setting the stage for further conflict.

Max discovered that Janine had lied about Mick's fate to access money, leading him to contemplate lying to Linda that the body was her ex-husband to close the chapter on Mick. Max, who is jealous of Linda's relationship with Mick, vowed to make her forget her one true love existed. In a move typical of his character, Max put his own needs above those of Linda, telling her the body was Mick's in hopes that she would move on with him, complicating the emotional landscape of the show further.