Danny Dyer Discloses Full-Frontal Nudity in Upcoming Series of Rivals

Danny Dyer has disclosed that he will appear fully nude in a full-frontal scene in the upcoming series of Rivals, the second instalment of which launches this Friday, May 15. He also talked about his excitement for the release of Dame Jilly Cooper's novel, the second series of Rivals being much better than the first, and how his daughter hasn't watched the series due to its racy scenes.

Danny Dyer has disclosed that he will appear fully nude in a full-frontal scene in the upcoming series of Rivals , the second instalment of which launches this Friday, May 15.

It will feature the return of an all-star ensemble cast, including David Tennant. Danny Dyer expressed his excitement for viewers to watch the latest instalment of Dame Jilly Cooper's novel and mentioned that the second series is 'so much better than the first' and said: 'I can't wait for people to see it, it's a beautiful job for me.





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