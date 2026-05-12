Danny Dyer's Full Frontal Nude Scene and Author Dame Jilly Cooper's Approval for Rivals Series Two

Danny Dyer has revealed he has a 'full frontal' nude scene in Rival's upcoming second series, which has been dubbed the raunchiest season yet. He also joked about his manhood during the cold shoot but insisted if his female co-stars were to bare all, so should the male cast. Meanwhile, lead writer and executive producer, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, revealed the news episodes had author Dame Jilly Coopers' full approval before her tragic death. Rivals series two drops on Friday, but has already racked up a slew of five-star reviews from critics, who have said it more than lives up to its opening run.

Danny Dyer has revealed he has a 'full frontal' nude scene in Rival 's upcoming second series, which has been dubbed the raunchiest season yet. He also joked about his manhood during the cold shoot and insisted if his female co-stars were to bare all, so should the male cast.

Meanwhile, lead writer and executive producer, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, revealed the news episodes had author Dame Jilly Coopers' full approval before her tragic death. Rivals series two drops on Friday, but has already racked up a slew of five-star reviews from critics, who have said it more than lives up to its opening run





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Danny Dyer Rival Nude Scene Rude Celebrities Jilly Cooper Dominic Treadwell-Collins Rivals Series Two Five-Star Reviews Escapism Satire Comedy Trash Celebratory Television Sprawling Cast

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Danny Dyer and Daughter Dani Watch West Ham in Phone at TV BAFTAsDanny Dyer and daughter Dani Dyer watched their beloved West Ham at the London Stadium during the TV BAFTAs on Sunday, while enjoying a glamorous evening in The Royal Festival Hall.

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Rivals Series Two: Critics' Rave Reviews and All-Star CastRivals series two, based on Dame Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel, has received a highly positive response from critics. While a few reviewers have given three-star reviews, the consensus is overwhelmingly positive. The show's deliciously knowing escapism and regeneration of the parts that other television cannot reach are among the reasons for the glowing reviews. The series two returns to Disney+ on May 15, featuring the all-star cast comprising David Tennant, Emily Atack, Danny Dyer, and many others.

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Alex Hassell Reflects on Jilly Cooper's Risqué Humor and Final WordsThe actor, 45, plays the lead role of Rupert Campbell-Black in the Disney+ series, Rivals, based on Jilly's 'bonkbuster' novels. In an interview with Style magazine, he reminisced about his relationship with the famous writer and shared a risqué joke she told him that left him in stitches.

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