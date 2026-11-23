Rio Ngumoha scored and assisted as Liverpool thrashed 10-man Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield, with Danny Murphy hailing the 18-year-old winger as a game-changer.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday, with 18-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha scoring one goal and setting up another in only his second Premier League start of the season.

Danny Murphy, writing in his column, said Ngumoha made an outstanding assist and then added a fine finish, and there is much more to come from him. Ngumoha has only just turned 18 but he is already a game-changer, someone who gets people excited because he is so hard to stop when he is one-on-one. Of course he can frustrate you at times too, but that is what creative and explosive wingers like him do.

Also read Liverpool Thump Manchester United 4-0 in Pre-Season Friendly at Anfield

Rio Ngumoha Young Winger Talent

It is because he is so talented that everyone wants to see an end product from him every time he gets on the ball. There were times against United when Ngumoha did not quite deliver, but he is still so young. Murphy said he would much rather see players like him take too many touches, or try too many things and fail, than be afraid to try them in the first place.

Advertisement

If he runs out of play or runs into too many players at times, because teams are doubling up on him like United were, that just shows how scared they are of him. His ability means he occupies opposition players. Youri Tielemans was always backing up Diogo Dalot on his wing to try to help him out, but that just meant United were leaving someone else free.

Sometimes it is actually harder when you are playing out wide against 10 men because you do not get the same amount of space. United were not attacking the same way they would have done with 11, and they were sitting in more. Yes, Ngumoha ran up the odd blind alley or got outnumbered but that is always going to happen. As he learns, and gets even better, his decision-making will improve too.

Liverpool Wide Areas Competition

He will know when to try to go past people or when to find that free man instead. But he still showed all the bravery you want from a winger against United and, when you keep trying things the way he did, something is going to come off for you. Murphy said he looks at Bradley Barcola in a similar way to Ngumoha. Barcola can be frustrating but he tries things, and can be brilliant.

For Liverpool right now, one of the biggest positives is the competition they have in wide areas, with those two plus Victor Munoz and Cody Gakpo. There are other areas of their squad, like left-back or central midfield, where that competition needs to improve, but Murphy does not really worry about the wide attacking areas in the same way. Sunday was only Ngumoha's second Premier League start of the season, and his first since the opening day.

He maybe only got his chance because Gakpo has a calf problem but, when everyone is fit, it is really exciting that they will all be thinking they have to play their best to push the manager and get in the team. It was an important day for a positive mindset. All in all, Sunday could not have gone much better for Liverpool.

Advertisement

Liverpool Dominance Over Manchester United

Just because the opposition has a man sent off early on does not mean any kind of victory is a given, let alone a 4-0 win. Look at how United's 11 men lost to City's 10 in the Manchester derby earlier this season. We have seen many times how good teams can frustrate a side with an extra player like that. Liverpool did that and made an abundance of chances to get even more goals.

Days like this are so important for building belief in all their attacking players, especially because they were playing at home, and against their big rivals. Liverpool's better days this season had come on the road, but now the pressure and expectation is off them a bit, particularly if, like Ngumoha or Florian Wirtz, you have scored and played well. Murphy said he knows from experience that, the next time they go back to Anfield, they will be buzzing.

Andoni Iraola Everton Confidence

You know that the fans are already with you after you have scored against United, and you feel the love a little bit more. Liverpool and Andoni Iraola will probably make changes against Club Brugge in Belgium on Wednesday, knowing how difficult Sunday's Merseyside derby will be. Everton and Liverpool will enjoy their trip to Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the confidence they will have after beating United will mean they can go there with a really positive mindset.

The result leaves United facing more questions, with fans describing the performance as awful and pundits saying it will take Pochettino time to fix the club.