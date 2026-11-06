Danny Nozell Drops Lawsuit Against Dolly Parton Nephew Bryan Seaver

Manager Danny Nozell voluntarily dismissed his lawsuit against Bryan Seaver, who denied threats regarding Dolly Parton's estate. The dismissal allows for refiling later as family tensions persist.

Manager Danny Nozell has officially dropped his legal action against Bryan Seaver, the nephew of the late Dolly Parton. Nozell filed a notice in court on Thursday requesting a voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit without prejudice. This legal maneuver allows his team the option to refile the case at a later date if necessary.

Lawsuit Dismissal Details and Legal Strategy

Danny Nozell initiated the legal proceedings shortly after Dolly Parton passed away on August 25 at the age of 80. The manager had accused Bryan Seaver of threatening the business interests of the late music icon's estate. Nozell alleged that Seaver aimed to extract payments from the estate through these threats. The voluntary dismissal comes as the deadline approached for Nozell to file a formal response to Seaver's defense.

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Conflicting Accounts of Threats and Texts

Bryan Seaver has firmly denied all allegations made by Danny Nozell. Seaver's attorney, Dominic J Leonardo, issued a statement to TMZ on Thursday emphasizing that Seaver cares deeply about his aunt's legacy. Leonardo stated that Seaver built his career on protecting Dolly Parton while she was alive. He expressed gratitude that the misunderstanding could be put behind them to allow the family to grieve peacefully.

Seaver claimed in his legal response that text messages perceived as threatening were actually intended as jokes. He has consistently maintained that his actions were meant to honor Dolly Parton. The attorney added that Seaver remains committed to his family and ensuring the bright light of Dolly's legacy remains untouched by internal disputes.

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Impact on Parton Museum and Staff Changes

The legal wrangling coincides with significant personnel changes at Dolly Parton's Life of Many Colors Museum. Sources told TMZ that Rebecca Seaver, Bryan's sister, was recently fired from her role as executive director. Rebecca had worked closely with Dolly Parton's sister, Rachel Parton George, to build the archive and museum. The staff led by Rebecca were also terminated from their positions at the Nashville-based SongTeller Hotel.

Bryan Seaver publicly defended his sister in a Facebook post on Saturday. He expressed pride in her endeavors and clarified that there is no feud between their families. Seaver described his cousin Danielle Parton as his closest family and friend. He affirmed that he loves his entire family and will always support their journeys.

Next Steps and Pending Legal Hearings

The dismissal does not necessarily end the conflict between Danny Nozell and the Seaver family. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Tuesday, November 10. Neither party's representatives have clarified why Nozell chose to dismiss the lawsuit at this specific moment. It remains unclear if a private settlement has been reached between the manager and the nephew.

Bryan Seaver was also let go from his position as security chief for Parton's properties in September. The estate has faced scrutiny over how it manages the affairs of the late icon. Dolly Parton died following a brief battle with cancer. The resolution of this legal battle may set precedents for how celebrity estates handle internal family disputes. The focus now shifts to how the estate will proceed with its operations and legacy projects.