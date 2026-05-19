Danny Pintauro's Shocking Reality of Residuals 34 Years After '90s Classic

Danny Pintauro, who portrayed Jonathan Bower in the '80s sitcom Who's The Boss, discusses the 'crazy' reality of residuals from his hit TV show and its impact on his financial situation. The actor shares his experiences of working multiple jobs in the entertainment industry and the harsh realities of understaffed jobs and low pay.

Who's The Boss alum Danny Pintauro has revealed the 'crazy' reality of residuals , 34 years after starring on the hit 80s sitcom. He got candid about the topic during an interview with Fox News Digital and expressed that it is 'a rough time to be an actor' in Hollywood .

It comes just one month after the actor unveiled that he has been working a side job as an Amazon Flex delivery driver while auditioning and looking for gigs in Los Angeles. The 50-year-old star revealed that he is only 'getting five to six cents per episode, and then they can air it as many times as they want.

' He further emphasized that 'there is a very inflated idea of what residuals - especially residuals from that era, from the '80s - look like. ' Pintauro added that years earlier, he had been working 'on a television model' while noting that 'reruns and syndication were barely a thing, so the contracts were just not conducive to residuals. Currently, he is only 'getting five to six cents per episode' for Who's The Boss which aired on a network





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Residuals Reality Of Residuals Hollywood Actor Struggles Tv Show Contracts Who's The Boss Streaming Residuals

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