Danny Rohl vows to stay at Rangers despite pressure and title setback

Rangers manager Danny Rohl has dismissed speculation about his future, affirming his commitment to the club and the backing of the board. Despite recent defeats that have ended their title hopes, Rohl is focused on securing a strong finish to the season and planning for long-term success. With a crucial Old Firm derby against Celtic on the horizon, Rohl aims to rally his team and keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive.

Under-pressure Rangers manager Danny Rohl has reaffirmed his commitment to the club, stating that he has the full backing of the Ibrox board for the upcoming season.

The German tactician has faced significant criticism following recent defeats to Motherwell and Hearts, which have effectively ended Rangers' title hopes. The 2-1 loss at Tynecastle on Monday night was particularly disappointing, as Rangers led 1-0 at halftime but collapsed in the second half. The defeat has left fans frustrated, with many questioning Rohl's ability to lead the team to success.

Despite speculation linking him to a return to Germany, with Bundesliga side Wolfsburg reportedly interested, Rohl insists his future lies at Ibrox. He has emphasized that chairman Andrew Cavenagh and the club's American owners are fully supportive of his vision for long-term success. Speaking ahead of Sunday's crucial Old Firm derby against Celtic at Parkhead, Rohl addressed the rumors surrounding his position. He said, There’s a lot of rumours.

When I look back at last year and how many clubs I was linked with, I could maybe have got 20 jobs according to the newspapers. My full focus is on Rangers. Even in the last couple of days, my conversations with the club and the board were all in one direction: how we can win titles in the future. When asked if he would still be in charge next season, Rohl responded, From my side, of course, 100 percent.

I’m convinced. I chose this club for the reason to bring it back to success and win titles. A good process is not enough for this club. That’s not what we want.

We want titles and to do this, we have to change things. During Rangers’ recent training camp in Spain, Rohl held several discussions with Cavenagh and other board members about the club's future. He expressed confidence that everyone is aligned in their goals and committed to moving the club forward. Rohl, who joined Rangers in October, said, (They’re) fully committed.

I feel it every day, the support. From the conversations we had, we’ve spoken so much about what we want to change for the summer. I feel I’m in the right place with the right people with a lot of motivation and positive energy. The defeat to Hearts has left Rangers seven points behind the league leaders with only three games remaining.

To keep their hopes of finishing second and securing a spot in the Champions League qualifiers alive, Rangers must defeat Celtic on Sunday. Rohl’s last visit to Parkhead resulted in a 3-1 victory over a Celtic side managed by former boss Wilfried Nancy. Although he has yet to beat current Celtic manager Martin O’Neill, Rohl is optimistic about his team’s chances. He said, It’s a special game for us.

Straight after the Hearts game, the message to the players was that we have a big responsibility in the last three games. Nobody needs extra motivation for this game. We want to make our supporters proud and that means we need to deliver on Sunday. The last game there is a good picture of our last couple of weeks.

In the first half, we started well but then the opponent was better and scored. We adjusted things at half-time and had a plan B. We then turned it to 3-1. We showed we can do that. That’s when we really felt the belief that even when things don’t go right in a game we can turn them in the right direction.

It was the start of eight wins in a row for us. We want to go there on Sunday and get a good result





Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rangers Danny Rohl Scottish Premiership Old Firm Derby Celtic

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Danny Rohl has big Thelo Aasgaard decision to make ahead of Rangers clash vs CelticThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Danny Rohl handed scathing Rangers report card by Ibrox VIP as unseen connection sees Wolfsburg murmur eruptyouThe German has been tipped with a move to the Bundesliga giants amid mounting Ibrox pressure

Read more »

Danny Rohl has already made Wolfsburg stance clear as Rangers told Steven Gerrard return rulesAmid increased scrutiny at Ibrox, Rohl has emerged as a target for the Bundesliga giants

Read more »

Danny Rohl is in uncharted territory and must quickly realise one thing about RangersThe Ibrox boss is facing rising criticism with their Premiership title challenge hanging by a thread

Read more »