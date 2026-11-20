Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas receives 15-month jail term for criminal damage after slashing an inflatable dinghy assisted by RNLI and Border Force in the English Channel.

Anti-migration activist Danny Tommo, legally known as Daniel Thomas, has been sentenced to fifteen months in prison for criminal damage after slashing an inflatable boat in the English Channel. The sentencing occurred at Portsmouth Crown Court, where Judge James Newton-Price KC condemned the defendant's actions as a deliberate disruption of critical search and rescue operations.

Court Sentencing Details and Judge Remarks

Daniel Thomas admitted to the charge of criminal damage during a prior legal hearing, leading to the fifteen-month custodial sentence delivered today by the judge. Thomas appeared visibly distressed during the proceedings, crying and holding his head in his hands as the verdict was announced. Judge Newton-Price KC explicitly described the defendant as an attention seeker who interfered with the legitimate and essential activities of emergency responders.

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The presiding judge emphasized that the Border Force, Coastguard, and Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteers perform necessary, highly sensitive, and difficult jobs that should not be disrupted by individuals seeking publicity. The court noted that Thomas slashed a rescue vessel with a knife while those organizations were attempting to recover migrants, a move the judge characterized as flagrant interference.

September 22 Incident in the English Channel

The incident in question took place on September 22 in the English Channel, where Thomas and others were navigating a rigid-hulled inflatable boat. At the time, they were live-streaming footage of another rigid-hulled inflatable boat carrying migrants who were being assisted by the RNLI, the Coastguard, the Border Force, and French lifeboats.

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Prosecutor Joel Smith KC told the court that Thomas broadcast the postcode of the destination for the migrants on his livestream, a move seemingly intended to encourage protests against their reception. Although there was no suggestion that Thomas encouraged violence, he is heard in the video telling viewers to share the clip widely and asking another person on his boat to approach the migrant vessel.

As the migrant dinghy was transferred to RNLI lifeboats, Thomas shouted that the boat needed to be removed, stating, this is what needs to happen to every one of these boats. He then ordered his boat to get closer to the disabled dinghy, telling a French rescue worker aboard to get off and claiming the area was English waters rather than French.

Thomas subsequently used a knife to slash the side of the rigid-hulled inflatable boat, creating a hole that produced a distinct hissing sound. After damaging the vessel, he continued to shout at the rescue worker, telling him to take the migrants back to France and calling those involved traitors. The footage of this confrontation was later uploaded to online platforms by the defendant.

Prior Offences and Patriot Platform Leadership

Daniel Thomas is identified as the founder and leader of Patriot Platform, an anti-migrant movement that promotes taking back the country and reclaiming borders through heavy reliance on social media. At the time of this offence, he was already on bail while awaiting trial in Kent for separate offences involving aggravated trespass, public order violations, and maritime offences committed in Dover.

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Prosecutor Smith outlined a pattern of aggressive behavior, noting that in March of the current year, Thomas allegedly scaled the perimeter fence of a migrant processing centre. During his subsequent escort from the premises, he became aggressive, and in April, he was found on a disused pier filming the centre while threatening to jump into the sea during a two-hour standoff.

During these earlier incidents, Thomas shouted comments likening migrants to terrorism and yelled at lifeboat volunteers. He also allegedly entered the western docks in Dover, climbing a fence and interfering with Border Force and security personnel despite being personally directed by the harbourmaster not to return to the port.

Historical Criminal Convictions

The court reviewed Thomas's extensive criminal history, which includes multiple convictions for disorderly and threatening behavior. On February 2, 2006, he received a conditional discharge for using threatening, abusive, or insulting words with the intent to cause fear or provoke violence. A similar conditional discharge was handed down on August 2, 2007, for disorderly behavior likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress.

Additionally, on May 16, 2011, Thomas was fined for being carried in a stolen vehicle. These prior convictions were presented to the court to demonstrate a history of public order offences and antisocial conduct leading up to the criminal damage case in the English Channel.