Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, has been jailed for 15 months after slashing a dinghy in the English Channel and livestreaming the attack.

Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas has been jailed for 15 months for slashing a dinghy with a knife in the English Channel. The 37-year-old, known as Danny Tommo, admitted criminal damage after cutting the boat about eight times and livestreaming the attack.

Patriot Platform Boat Attack

Thomas founded the anti-migrant group Patriot Platform, which was behind protests in Portsmouth and Dover involving masked men in September. He was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court and appeared via video link from HMP Winchester. The court heard that on 22 September, Thomas took a boat into the Channel and watched migrants being taken off a dinghy by the RNLI, Border Force and French Coastguard. He then told those on his boat to steer towards the empty rigid inflatable boat.

Also read Danny Tommo Jailed 15 Months for Channel Migrant Boat Slicing

Thomas said let us get rid of that boat before slashing it about eight times, the court heard. He could be heard on his livestream saying: This is what needs to happen to everyone in these boats. Prosecutor Joel Smith KC said it was more a matter of luck than judgement that serious consequences did not arise. The dinghy was later destroyed by French authorities, meaning the value of the damage could not be proven.

Advertisement

Sentencing him, Judge James Newton-Price KC called Thomas a publicity seeker whose actions were a flagrant interference with the work of rescue crews. The judge said it was not for me to make any judgement of the political cause, but that the attack was intended to have an impact on a live audience.

Commenting on the Border Force, coastguard and RNLI crews, the judge said: They do necessary, highly sensitive and very difficult jobs and their work should not be interrupted by a publicity seeker. Defending, Simon Pentol KC argued it was an act of performative activism rather than a political crime and said nobody had been put in danger. He said the dinghy did not sink and made its way back to France without help.

The judge accepted that prison had caused hardship for Thomas family, including his four children. He said the sentence would have been 20 months had he gone to trial, and his time on remand would count towards it. Thomas had been refused bail because the judge determined there was a substantial risk he would commit or incite further offences. The judge view was reinforced by the fact that the offence took place while Thomas was on bail for separate matters.

Personal Background And Family

Thomas is an associate of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, and led protests in Portsmouth and Dover in September involving masked men wearing all black. Alongside footage from the march, he wrote online at the time: It is time! Protect our country! And more importantly, our women and children!

Advertisement

This is our warning! A separate charge of failing to give police the PIN to his phone, which Thomas denied, was ordered to lie on his file. The charge related to Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000. Thomas is due to stand trial at Westminster Magistrates Court in June over separate alleged offences in Dover, which he denies.

Future Court Proceedings

The alleged offences include entering a restricted zone at a migrant processing centre in Dover on 31 March. He is also accused of racially aggravated harassment by threatening or abusive words in the sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress in Dover on 1 April. Thomas denies all charges, claiming he has never entered or remained at Dover docks without having lawful business or permission.

A roofer by trade, Thomas lives with his long-time partner, who is pregnant, and their four children.