Dara Huang Forges Boutique Relationship

After being called a 'madam' by a fellow cast member, Dara Huang, ex-fiancee of Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has started a new relationship with Brett Ratner, the director of the recent film about President Donald Trump's wife, Melania.

She dramatically quit the 'reality' television series Ladies Of London after she was called a 'madam' by a fellow cast member. But Dara Huang , ex-fiancée of Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has forged an intriguing new relationship.

I hear the American-born architect, interior designer and television presenter, 43, is enjoying a blossoming friendship with Brett Ratner, 57, the director of the recent film about President Donald Trump's wife, Melania.

'They are going out together and have been seen at parties,' claims one of their friends. Ratner is an even more fascinating character than Dara's former fiancé, Edo, 42, the property developer with whom she has a son, Christopher, known as 'Wolfie'. He has spent Christmas with his stepmother and the Royal Family at Sandringham. The American is President Trump's favourite director through his action film series Rush Hour, and flew with him to China last week.

He was, however, 'cancelled' in 2017 after numerous women in Hollywood accused him of rape and sexual assault. He denied the allegations and emigrated to Israel





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Dara Huang Brett Ratner American-Born Architect Property Developer President Trump's Favourite Director Brouillard Jean-Luc Jepeman Jeffrey

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