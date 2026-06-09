Dark Mode Shipping Dominates Strait of Hormuz as LNG Traffic Grows

Recent data reveals a surge in 'dark mode' transits through the strategic chokepoint, with over half of all vessels turning off transponders. Meanwhile, Qatar and UAE continue LNG shipments despite heightened risks.

The geopolitical landscape of global energy markets is undergoing a significant shift in the Persian Gulf, where the Strait of Hormuz-a critical chokepoint for oil and gas shipments-has seen a dramatic change in shipping patterns.

According to data from analytics firm Vortexa, cited by Reuters, dark-mode activity, where vessels switch off their transponders, is no longer confined to Iran-linked ships but has spread to commercial shipping of non-sanctioned goods. This practice accounted for 57% of all transits recorded over a recent period, peaking at 65.2% in May. The trend coincides with a modest return of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers through the strait.

This week, another Qatari LNG vessel passed through, bringing the total number of Qatari cargoes to clear the chokepoint since the start of the war to five. Including Emirati shipments, nine LNG vessels have exited the strait since February 28. One ballast LNG carrier also entered without incident to load at the UAE's Das Island terminal.

Satellite imagery confirmed the UAE's Al Hamra carrier, operated by ADNOC, was near the Das Island terminal after completing an inbound transit; the tanker had just returned from delivering an LNG cargo to India. Despite the increase in dark transits and occasional safe passage granted by Iranian forces after negotiations, overall oil and gas flows from the Gulf remain a fraction of pre-war levels. The heightened threat environment has forced shippers to adapt, but the fundamental risk persists.

There are even reports of proposals to reopen the strait for regular traffic in exchange for a toll, signaling a potential new normal where commercial navigation through this vital waterway comes with added political and financial costs. The situation underscores the fragility of global energy security and the lengths to which market participants will go to maintain supply chains amid escalating regional tensions





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Strait Of Hormuz LNG Dark Mode Shipping Iran Qatar UAE Energy Security

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