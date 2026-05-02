Darrell Sheets' Ex-Wife Shares Heartfelt Tribute Following 'Storage Wars' Star's Death

Kimber Wuerfel, ex-wife of the late Darrell Sheets, has paid tribute to the Storage Wars star, expressing gratitude for the support received and sharing cherished memories of their time together. The tribute comes amid revelations of intense cyberbullying Sheets endured before his tragic passing.

Kimber Wuerfel , the ex-wife of Darrell Sheets , known as The Gambler from the television show Storage Wars , has publicly shared a heartfelt tribute following his recent passing at the age of 67.

Despite their divorce in 2016, Wuerfel and Sheets maintained a close friendship, and she expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support received after his tragic death. In a moving Instagram post, she thanked those who offered love, prayers, and condolences, acknowledging the joy and connection Sheets brought to many lives.

The post included a collection of cherished photos and videos showcasing their time together, from casual moments like posing by a vintage gas pump and enjoying car shows, to intimate scenes of affection by a stream and backstage at events. Wuerfel’s message extended an invitation to participate in a future memorial service, promising details would be announced soon.

Their relationship spanned from approximately 2011 to 2016, and even after their separation, Sheets continued to refer to Wuerfel affectionately as 'my girl' on social media as recently as 2024. Following his divorce from Wuerfel, Sheets became engaged to Romney Snyder, who he credited with providing crucial support during his 2019 heart attack.

However, Sheets’ death was ruled a suicide, with police discovering a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, on April 22nd. He had been a prominent figure on Storage Wars for 13 seasons, captivating audiences with his bold bidding strategies. Even after stepping back from full-time bidding due to health concerns, he continued to make appearances on the show and later operated an antique store named Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

Beyond the public persona, resurfaced Facebook posts reveal a deeply distressing period in Sheets’ life leading up to his death. He spoke openly about being the target of relentless cyberbullying and harassment from an anonymous individual who used numerous fake accounts and spoof numbers. Sheets accused the alleged stalker of impersonating him, harassing local businesses, and even extorting money from others.

He expressed fear for his safety, stating that people were showing up at his workplace with intent to harm him. His co-star, Rene Nezhoda, urged law enforcement to investigate these claims, and police have confirmed that the cyberbullying accusations are part of their ongoing investigation. Sheets’ final Facebook posts painted a chilling picture of a three-year-long campaign of harassment that had taken a devastating toll on his well-being.

This tragic situation underscores the severe impact of online abuse and the importance of seeking help when facing such challenges. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, please reach out for help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988





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